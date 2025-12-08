The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope and Liam celebrate wedding, Brooke confronts Ridge, Deacon delivers tough news to Sheila

Brooke and Hope (Image via Instagram / boldandbeautifulcbs)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 9, 2025, promise an episode full of drama, family conflicts, and wedding excitement. Viewers can expect big updates about Hope and Liam as they get ready for their much-anticipated wedding. At the same time, ongoing family problems at Forrester Creations continue to stir feelings among the Forrester family.

Tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will also show Brooke questioning Ridge about Eric’s retirement, Deacon sharing tough news with Sheila, and Hope and Liam enjoying the excitement of their wedding plans.

With love, family loyalty, and hidden tensions all coming together, Los Angeles is set for another dramatic day at the Forrester mansion.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on December 9, 2025

Hope and Liam prepare for the wedding

Hope and Liam are getting ready to walk down the aisle again, and excitement is high. As they talk about the wedding plans, from the guest list to the officiant, their happiness is clear.

But their conversation isn’t just about celebration as Eric’s forced retirement at Forrester Creations is on their minds too, bringing some family tension into their joyful day.

Brooke questions Ridge about Eric’s retirement

Brooke is having a hard time with Ridge’s choice to push Eric into retirement. Earlier, Ridge believed his father should step aside gracefully, which caused some tense moments within the family.

Tomorrow, Brooke will ask Ridge if he regrets what he did as the consequences of his decision continue to unfold.

The episode shows how tricky it can be to balance family loyalty with business decisions at Forrester Creations, leaving everyone on edge.

Deacon delivers tough news to Sheila

Deacon has a very hard job ahead as he has to tell his wife, Sheila, that she is not invited to Hope and Liam’s wedding. Sheila had been excited about going and imagining herself becoming part of the family, so this news is a painful shock.

The episode sets up the possibility of a strong emotional and dramatic reaction from Sheila, leaving viewers wondering if she might return to her darker, more dangerous behavior.

Family tensions at Forrester Creations

The recent choices about Eric’s retirement have caused tension within the Forrester family. Steffy has taken on more work at the company, continuing Eric’s legacy while missing having him fully involved.

Ridge’s firm decision has also put Brooke and Carter in a tricky spot, as they try to handle both family feelings and the business impact.

These conflicts set the stage for the wedding drama happening at the same time. Even with these problems, Hope and Liam are staying focused on their big day.

Their conversations about wedding plans, fashion choices, and the guest list show just how excited they are.

Still, the effects of Eric’s retirement and Sheila being left out add uncertainty, keeping viewers interested as the episode mixes romance with tension.

Tomorrow’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode promises a blend of happy celebration and emotional struggles, giving fans everything they enjoy about the show including family drama, love, and surprising twists that keep all of Los Angeles talking.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.