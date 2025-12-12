The Bold and the Beautiful (2025): Full cast list guide

Thorsten Kaye, Jacqueline McInnes Wood, Don Diamont and Kimberlin Brown from The Bold and the Beautiful [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

The storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful saw some major shake-ups for the year 2025. While one of the central villains, Luna, died in a road accident, a new character, Deke Sharpe, arrived in town to join Forrester Creations. Moreover, Thomas returned to town along with his son Douglas. More characters moved in and out of the storyline while new alliances formed in the long-running CBS soap.

The ongoing plot of The Bold and the Beautiful recently saw Ridge forcibly retire Eric for the latter’s health needs. However, the Forrester Creations’ founder was disappointed to have been turned out of his own company. Meanwhile, Hope and Liam tied the knot with Beth officiating the ceremony and Deacon giving Hope away.

However, Sheila was not invited to the wedding, leaving the former criminal furious. Elsewhere, Hope’s former fiancé, Carter, moved on with Daphne as Hope returned to Liam.

The recent events on The Bold and the Beautiful also saw Luna torture the Spencer family after getting pregnant with Will’s baby. Moreover, she escaped prison to return to Will as the latter bonded with his girlfriend, Electra. However, police and family search parties went after Luna, who fled, only to be run down by a speeding car. That left Luna dead.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The soap’s central characters and the actors

John McCook as Eric Forrester

As longtime viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful know, John’s Eric has been part of the daily soap since March 1987. He did take a step back from the focus to let other characters take centre stage. The plot of 2025 saw him taking an active role in pushing his son towards Brooke despite Ridge being engaged to Taylor.

His current story arc shows him despondent after Ridge forced him to retire owing to poor health. The founder may patch things up with his son eventually.

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

Thorsten’s Ridge played an active role in rejecting Brooke’s advances to keep his promise to Taylor as the two looked forward to their wedding. He seemed to be swayed by his father’s convictions about Brooke. However, Brooke’s drowning accident left the “destined” lover distraught. He dumped Taylor and married Brooke. He was later seen reacting to Luna’s return to the Spencer household.

After Luna’s death, Ridge became worried about Eric’s health and threw a retirement party for the latter, leaving Eric unhappy. He may soon ask for his father’s forgiveness, but stand firm on his decision.

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan

A central cast member for decades, Katherine is one of the oldest actors of The Bold and the Beautiful after John McCook. She continues to play the lover of Ridge while being a model-cum-designer in the Forrester’s company. 2025 saw her upset with Ridge as the latter got engaged to Taylor and stuck to his promise. She, in turn, considered Nick Marone’s veiled propositions while evading his advances.

However, she fell into the Italian waters from Nick’s boat and Ridge came to save her. This clinched the on-and-off relationship and Ridge married her to her delight. Later, she was seen trying to make up with Taylor and predict a romance waiting for the latter.

Jacqueline McInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester

While central to the soap’s storyline, Steffy was seen having some active action in 2025. Starting with her involvement in Liam’s health scare. She saved Liam from his brain bleed, only for the latter to be diagnosed with cancer. Worrying about his impending death, Steffy cleared her differences with her nemesis, Hope, and gave the latter her job back.

At the same time, she was targeted by her step-daughter, who waved a gun at her. While Liam, Sheila and Luna survived the gunshots from this tussle, Steffy left town believing Luna dead and Liam cured of cancer. She recently returned to find Luna back, wreaking havoc in the Spencer family. After Luna was dead, Steffy felt relieved.

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan

Noelle’s Hope started the year 2025 in turmoil after losing her job and facing a fallout with her fiancé, Carter. However, Liam’s cancer scare brought her differences with Steffy to a rest and she got her job at FC back. She bonded with Liam during his cancer struggle, his gunshot survival and his later cancer free condition.

Soon, she went back to her relationship with Carter, only to have Beth and Liam pull her back into the family. After Carter freed her from the engagement, Hope went back to Liam, got engaged and married him on December 11, 2025.

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer

While part of the show since 2010, Clifton’s Liam had been sidetracked for some time. He returned to the central storyline with his cancer scare after having a brain bleed due to a fall. His cancer situation was followed up by his brave rescue of Steffy from a gun-waving Luna by shooting the latter. Later, a fake operation by Dr. Buckingham declared him cancer free. Finn discovered the cancer scare was a fiasco created by Dr. Buckingham for money.

Following this, Liam realized that he was still in love with Hope. As such, he pursued and proposed to her. Recently, they were married as mentioned above.

Tanner Novlan as Finn Finnegan

Steffy’s husband, Finn, played by Novlan, has always been the supportive and upright doctor. As such, he supported his wife’s concerns for Liam’s cancer and took care of her former husband. He also discovered Dr. Grace’s medical discrepancies. He was seen as adequately worried by Luna’s criminalities. Awkward by her actions, regretful of her criminal tendencies and relieved yet sad on her death.

Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton

Lawrence joined The Bold and the Beautiful storyline in 2013 and has had a long run. Incidentally, Saint-Victor is also part of the production and creative team. His character, Carter, saw some ups and downs in 2025 as his eagerness to marry Hope met with disappointment. After breaking off his engagement, Carter was seen leaning on Daphne for emotional support. Recently, he has been inclined to commit to her romantically.

Don Diamont as Bill Spencer

A central character since May 2009, Diamont’s Bill Spencer Jr. saw an eventful 2025. It started with his disagreement with Liam over his intention to support Luna. This was followed by the news of Liam’s gunshot wound, when he learnt about his cancer. He paid a million dollars to Dr. Grace for the cancer surgery and was relieved to find Liam cured. Later, he sent Grace to prison for the medical fraud.

He then learnt that Luna, who was alive in secret, had ra*ed his son and was carrying Will’s baby. He tried to mitigate the problem by keeping Luna hostage at his mansion and trying to convince her to give up the baby. Following Luna’s imprisonment and escape from prison, he worked with Katie to help Will. While he was elated by Hope and Liam’s wedding, he also fought Ridge in Katie’s support.

Rebecca Budig as Taylor Hayes

Taylor had a bad year in 2025. She started the year with her closeness to Ridge culminating in an engagement. She even learnt to trust him around Brooke despite knowing that her nemesis was looking to seduce him away. However, Ridge returned from Italy to break off their engagement just as she was planning their wedding.

Recently, Taylor formed a close bond with one of her patients, Deacon. While she put the brakes on it for medical ethics, she had a run-in with Sheila, who seemed to trust her as well.

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Sharpe

Sheila played the reformed and dutiful wife to Deacon by helping him run Il Giardino. However, she kept the news of Luna’s survival a secret. She also kept quiet about Luna’s recovery, meeting Will and eventual pregnancy. As such, Deacon was livid when he learnt the whole truth. This caused a rift between the couple.

Recently, Sheila was not invited to Hope’s wedding, leaving her angry. This may have severe repercussions.

Sean Kanan as Deacon Sharpe

Kanan’s Deacon has been quite tame in the year 2025. He played a responsible restaurateur and a loving husband. He also remained a supportive father for Hope through her ordeal with FC and Carter. He totally supported the Hope-Liam reunion and gave Hope away. However, Sheila’s lies hurt him and he sought psychological support from Taylor. This brought the doctor and patient romantically closer.

Heather Tom as Katie Logan

Heather’s Katie played a strong mother for Will during his Luna ordeal. She was ready to fight Luna and even adopt the baby when Luna was in prison. Later, when Luna escaped to meet Will, she joined the search teams to look for her. Elsewhere, she helped Bill with his business. However, she felt upset when FC replaced her with a third-party PR team. If Bill offers her, she may soon join Bill’s company.

Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa

Yamada played a side role for two years before being revealed as a villain and a murderess. After being excused from prison by Bill, she tried to manipulate the Spencer patriarch, followed by pursuing Will. She soon targeted her stepmother and ended up being shot.

Dr. Li and Sheila helped save and treat her. But she chose to rape Will for pregnancy as her ticket to freedom. After escaping prison, she was run down by a car as she was fleeing the search parties.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Other significant cast members

Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester

While away from The Bold and the Beautiful storyline, Matthew returned this year to attend his parents’ wedding. However, it fell through and his father married Brooke. Moreover, he was upset about his own broken trust with Paris. While he sought revenge for his mother’s sake, Ridge put him in place as an adult son.

Crew Morrow as Will Spencer

Will went through a nasty ordeal in 2025, thanks to Luna. While he tried to play the hero by baiting Luna, the criminal fled to scare her stepmother. Following her shootout, she survived secretly, only to rape Will. Unable to realize the uneasy feeling, Will pursued his romance with Electra. Luna’s later arrival with a pregnancy shook Will. However, he tried to stay firm in his love for Electra. Luna’s death freed him to enjoy his life.

Murielle Hilaire as Daphne Rose

While brought into The Bold and the Beautiful plot as a weapon to disable Hope, Daphne returned to FC to join her job as the perfumer again. She stood in support of Carter through his tumultuous relationship with Hope and the end of their engagement. She provided the romantic distraction Carter needed. However, with Carter wanting to commit to a stable relationship, Daphne may reveal her past.

Harrison Cone as Deke Sharpe

Deacon Sharpe’s son, Deke, was introduced to The Bold and the Beautiful fans in the last quarter of 2025 as Remy Pryce’s boyfriend. However, soon Deke made his way into Forrester Creations as a designer. He also made a way into Deacon and Hope’s lives. While he is not supportive of his stepmother, he likes Liam and the Spencer family. He is also developing a friendship with Electra.

Christian Weissman as Remy Pryce

While introduced to the B&B fans as Electra’s former stalker, Remy has since been portrayed as reformed and indulging in a gay relationship with Deke. The disclosure of his past stalking days to Deke caused them to fall out, leaving Remy tearful. Later, Deke forgave Remy and the two men made up.

Jack Wagner as Nick Marone

As longtime fans know, Wagner’s Marone has been moving in and out of The Bold and the Beautiful plot for years. He arrived in town in 2025 to woo Brooke again. He eavesdropped on the Ridge-Taylor engagement and informed Brooke. Then he tagged along with Brooke on her Italy trip and promised to show her around. After Brooke fell off his boat, he was too shocked. He withdrew as Brooke married Ridge.

Other actors featuring on the soap in 2025 include Ashley Brewer as Ivy Forrester, Laneya Grace as Electra Forrester, Delon de Metz as Zende Forrester, Romy Park as Poppy Nozawa, Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan, Ashley Jones as Bridget Forrester, Naomi Matsuda as Li Nozawa, Dan Martin as Bradley Baker and many more.

Continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful as the new year 2026 rolls in with more drama in the CBS soap.