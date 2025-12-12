Ryan Cooper case on Dateline: A complete timeline of events

Dateline (Image via NBC)

On June 18, 2021, in the small farming community of Traer, Iowa, 42-year-old Ryan Cooper, a good father of four and a lifelong farmer, was found dead in his home with two gunshot wounds to his face. His wife, Karina Cooper, initially described the shooting as an accident that happened while she cleaned a gun after a family hunting outing.

But as the almost three-year investigation unraveled, evidence was pointing toward a premeditated murder involving an affair that Karina had with a younger man named Huston Danker, with a possible motive being a $500,000 life insurance policy.

Text messages talked about killing Ryan Cooper, and forensic details didn't match up to Karina's story. It led to arrests and convictions in 2024 and 2025. This case broke a tight family and community, making anyone wonder if you really know what others are doing behind their closed doors.

Hear the complete story on NBC's Dateline, titled The Farmer's Wife, with Andrea Canning hosting, this Friday, December 12, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC. It will be streaming on Peacock the next day.

Dateline: The Kartina and Ryan Cooper marriage and the start of the affair (Pre-2021)

Ryan and Karina Cooper married in 2001 and thereafter built a life together in Traer, Iowa. Together, they had four children and worked on running the family farm. Ryan managed the farm while Karina worked part-time at a local salon.

Strains first appeared in their relationship in late 2020. In September 2020, Ryan Cooper removed Karina from the family business phone plan, a growing sign of distrust. At that time, Karina began an emotional and physical affair with Huston Danker, a 27-year-old client at her salon, 19 years younger than her.

Through January 2021, they exchanged frequent messages across messaging platforms. Karina would later admit to one in-person sexual encounter in February 2021; after that, she said she ended in-person contact, overcome with guilt.

However, their messaging continued, full of affectionate and explicit content. Later evidence demonstrated that Ryan Cooper may well have suspected the affair since his belongings revealed phone records showing the name of Huston Danker. These set the stage for the tragic events ahead, as per People.

June 18, 2021: The shooting and discovery

Ryan Cooper, 46, was shot twice in the face while sitting in his recliner in the family living room on June 18, 2021. Karina Cooper, then 46, was found sitting on his lap, and their three youngest children were also present in the home at the time.

She called 911 almost immediately, describing the shooting as an accidental discharge from a .22-caliber rifle she said she was cleaning after a family hunting trip. There was lots of blood spatter, and two spent shell casings nearby; however, first responders noted no signs of a fight.

The kids, ages 5 to 12, were unhurt but witnessed the chaos. Karina was distraught, telling the deputies that the gun went off while she was showing Ryan Cooper how to load it. Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene, and the community was shocked over what seemed to be a freak accident in a peaceful rural home, according to Court TV.

2021-2023: Initial investigation and unanswered questions

At first, Ryan Cooper’s death was considered a possible accident, but discrepancies soon came to light. There had been no family hunting trip that day, and there was no gun residue on the firearm, indicating it had not been recently cleaned.

Ballistic tests soon revealed that all the bullets were fired at very close range, with a shell casing discovered underneath the recliner. At first, Karina was very cooperative with the police, but detectives were struck by her composed attitude during interviews.

The next two years passed with the case unsolved, as manpower and efforts were devoted elsewhere, but whispers about tips involving Karina’s affair began to arise. Ryan’s family, including his sister, Michelle Wilson, began suspecting something after unearthing phone records suggesting contact between Karina and Danker.

By 2023, reinvestigations began with digital evidence, including messages on Snapchat from Karina and Danker, prompting an examination into possible motivations involving payouts on life-insurance policies, as Court TV reported.

February 2024: The arrest of Karina Cooper

On February 19, 2024, after nearly three years, Iowa authorities arrested Karina Cooper on a first-degree murder charge in connection with Ryan's death. The Tama County Sheriff's Office, aided by state investigators, cited new evidence from seized phones showing Karina and Danker's communications about harming Ryan Cooper.

Prosecutors alleged she orchestrated the killing to collect on a $500,000 policy and start a new life with Danker. Karina, held on a $5 million bond, maintained her innocence, claiming Danker acted alone and coerced her through threats.

The arrest stunned Traer, where Karina had portrayed herself as a grieving widow. Court documents revealed graphic texts, including Karina calling Ryan Cooper a sperm donor and expressing desires for his death. This breakthrough shifted the case from accident to deliberate homicide, as per IOWA.

April 2024: The arrest of Huston Danker

On April 29, 2024, two months following Karina's arrest, Huston Danker was arrested in Cedar Rapids on a charge of first-degree murder for acting in concert with Karina. The 27-year-old, a former salon client, was facing a $1 million bond as evidence linked him directly to the crime scene.

Investigators found messages where Danker discussed disposing of shell casings and reminded Karina to remember those casings. Danker initially denied involvement, telling police he was Karina's "gay best friend" during the interview in 2021.

However, explicit exchanges contradicted this as they showed a romantic relationship with shared plans. Both suspects were held separately, with the case building toward trials amid community relief that finally progress was being made to solve Ryan Cooper's murder, according to Court TV.

July 2025: Karina Cooper's Trial and Conviction

The first-degree murder trial began on July 1, 2025, at the Linn County District Court, relocated from Tama County due to impartiality. The prosecution offered text messages, phone records, and forensic evidence that showed premeditation with Danker.

Karina Cooper claimed that it all began as a fantasy and refuted allegations of conspiracy, attributing threats made by Danker. Testimonies included statements from Ryan Cooper's own sister about family theories and evidence pointing towards an affair. On July 11, after three days of jury deliberations, they found Karina Cooper guilty of first-degree murder, as per News Chorincles.

August 2025: Huston Danker's guilty plea

The trial of Huston Danker was scheduled to begin on August 12, 2025, in Johnson County, but just minutes before jury selection began, he changed his plea to guilty in the case of first-degree murder. In return, he agreed to testify against Karina, though her trial had already concluded.

Prosecutors characterized his role as active participation in the shooting, bolstered by messages planning such an act. Danker, who could receive life in prison, acknowledged during the plea hearing that he had the affair and conspired in the crime.

The development avoided a second lengthy trial and provided added confirmation of details in the plot of how the slaying was planned, including motives related to freedom from marriage and financial gain. The plea marked the end of the investigative phase for both defendants, as Court TV reported.

September 2025: Sentencing and aftermath

On 19th September 2025, Ryan Cooper's murderer, Karina Cooper, received a life imprisonment term with no chance for parole from a judge on 19th September 2025. Relatives, including Ryan's family, talked about the loss they have suffered as a result.

Danker followed suit soon after with a similar term, thus bringing a closure to the conspiracy. The case brought about debates on digital privacy and crime detection in rural regions. Ryan Cooper's kids, who were under family supervision, are still seeking ways to heal, according to KCCI.

