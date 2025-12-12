Chad Visger shares how a suspicious email led him to the middle kitchen on Next Level Baker

Chad Visger (Image via Instagram/@pastries_by_chad)

Chad Visger’s path to Next Level Baker did not begin with a formal audition or a carefully submitted application. It began, instead, with what he genuinely believed was a scam.

The Stateline-area baker told MyStateline that the first outreach from Gordon Ramsay’s production team came “out of nowhere,” arriving as a single unexpected message that he nearly dismissed.

But that moment of hesitation soon turned into an opportunity that placed him squarely in the middle kitchen on the FOX competition series — and into one of the most intense baking environments he has ever faced.

In the interview, Visger explained,



“I got a random email one day, from the Gordon Ramsey production team, and my wife had approached me, and she’s like, ‘…should we fill out the application?’ And I’m like ‘Heck no! That’s a scam!”



What began as a doubtful click became the start of weeks of filming, mentorship, and national exposure.

Now, the professional baker — known locally for Pastries by Chad — reflects on how that email reshaped his holiday season and pushed him into one of the most challenging positions on Next Level Baker.

How Next Level Baker brought a Stateline chef into its high-pressure world







For Visger, stepping into the middle kitchen — the tier modeled after a commercial kitchen — immediately felt familiar. He said,



“We started in the middle level, which I was excited about because I work in so many commercial kitchens. The middle kitchen was designed after a commercial kitchen. I would say it was a little bit more fancy [than] your standard commercial kitchen, so I did have to do some exploring [to] get acclimated.”



As Next Level Baker continues its first season, the middle kitchen has emerged as a crucible for steady technique—far less luxurious than the top kitchen and less forgiving than the basement.

For Visger, that pressure blended with nerves as the camera crews and mentor judges circled. He said,



“Aside from the nerves of being around those high-level judges, the fact that I was on TV doing new…I was ready. I was like a caged animal ready to go.”



The show’s structure — dividing contestants into professional bakers, home bakers, and social media bakers — raised the stakes for the few competing as working pastry chefs. Visger confirmed,



“Four of them were professionals. The other four were social media. The remaining four were [home bakers].”



Still, despite the competition, what grew behind the scenes was more collaborative than cutthroat. Visger noted that the cast bonded quickly and still communicates closely long after filming. He said,



“We have a group chat and all. We talk every day, and we send each other stuff. … I tried other people's — you know, their big them outs. So they shipped [them] to me.”



It’s a contrast to the tightly edited tension seen on Next Level Baker, where ovens flare, timers scream, and judges scrutinize every swirl of frosting.

Finding footing inside Next Level Baker’s pressure cooker

Early episodes showed Visger facing high-stress moments, including a close call that left him in the bottom grouping.

Watching that moment air proved just as intense for him at home. “I have a little PTSD,” he admitted, adding,



“All my friends were getting nervous watching, and I thought I was right back in there.”



But the experience also pushed him into deeper reflection. Visger shared that what he most looked forward to, as the episodes rolled out, was allowing those close to him to see a more vulnerable side. He said,



“I was very raw, and I was myself, soft, and I shared a lot of very personal stories. I’m just very excited for people just to get to know me better and to see the man behind the pastries.”



Filming wrapped only recently, with holiday energy still in the air on set. The timeline meant the transition from production to the real holiday baking season was abrupt, but Visger embraced it. He said,



“This week, I’m ready to go. We’re back in full baking swing, and we’re ready for Santa to come.”



As for new ingredients or surprises from the pantry twist-filled show, Visger hinted at one lasting takeaway. He joked,



“I have a deep appreciation for all forms of ginger. I understand why, after this next level.”



A Stateline baker rising through Next Level Baker’s ranks

Though he cannot reveal the final results of the competition, Visger is clear about the honor of being included at all.

With thousands applying and only a handful of professionals selected, the show offered a rare platform not just for skill but for storytelling.

His presence in the middle kitchen — shaped by a misgivings-filled email and a push from his wife — represents the unexpected paths that often shape the season’s narrative.

For Visger, Next Level Baker was as much about growth as it was about ganache.

And for viewers, his journey reflects the spirit the series aims to capture: resilience, creativity, and an undercurrent of holiday warmth woven through every whisk and buttercream bloom.

