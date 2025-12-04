Bozoma Saint John teases The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 drama and opens up about fertility journey

Bozoma Saint John (Image via Getty)

Bozoma Saint John says Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be a turbulent one, marked by shifting relationships and candid revelations, including her ongoing fertility journey.

The Bravo series returned on December 4, and Saint John said that viewers will watch her handle deep personal issues just as tough as any corporate battle she's known.

The former Netflix Chief Marketing Officer, already recognized for her high-profile career, now moves through a world where cameras capture joy, fear and faith in what may come next. In an interview with Parade, she said,

“I enjoy the ladies. They’re all going through something. It is a turbulent time because everybody’s relationships are sort of wibbly-wobbly and there’s a lot of drama that comes as a result of that.”

She joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, hoping to explore more than luxury. She explained,

“I like the depth of storytelling. I don’t need the petty arguments and the small surface things.”

That depth becomes central to her storyline this year, especially as she opens up about her desire to grow her family at age 48 after healing from trauma and major surgery.

What to expect in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers Saint John’s most personal chapter yet. Acknowledging both humor and vulnerability in the experience, she said,

“For me, I’m on a new fertility journey. Like, oh my God, who told me to do that at my age?”

Her journey has not been straightforward. She had an operation before getting on the show, removing several fibroids, one so big it put her health at risk, also threatening her chance to have kids later.

She expressed that the stakes felt high: the success of the procedure would play a role in whether she could carry a child again. The desire to welcome a baby with boyfriend Keely Watson remains a powerful motivator.

Saint John has also spoken publicly about losing her first child, Eve, due to preeclampsia. She calls the experience one that shaped her resolve and continues to influence how she faces the possibility of another pregnancy.

She is a mother to her teenage daughter, Lael, and believes her family story is not yet finished. Although she initially felt hesitant to share such struggles on television, the women who have reached out to say they relate helped her overcome her fear.

Alongside emotional revelations, Season 15 introduces new cast dynamics, including the arrival of longtime friend and fashion powerhouse Rachel Zoe. Acknowledging that Zoe’s bold presence will make waves, Saint John said,

“She’s exactly who you think she is — Rachel brings it. She is very opinionated and very fashionable. I think she makes some friends and also has some opinions where people are like, ‘Keep that to yourself.’”

Saint John’s evolving relationship also remains front and center on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After announcing her engagement earlier this year, the Bravo cameras may also follow her wedding.

“We’ve talked about it,” she said of getting married on TV. It’s still early days — gotta figure out when we wanna get married, where we wanna get married — all of those things. But I’m open to it.”

Planning has already inspired playful interference. Saint John said,

“My girl Dorit is already planning a baby shower before I even started the fertility journey. She probably thinks that she should officiate the wedding, so we’re gonna see!”

Meanwhile, Rachel Zoe suggests styling the ceremony, and Kyle Richards, fresh off her daughter's nuptials, contributes ideas of her own. Kathy Hilton, in signature fashion, offers a Hilton venue.

Saint John views such attention with good-natured realism. She is not rushing the moment but understands that love, when real and mutual, earns the right to be celebrated publicly. She has long believed in the importance of clarity within relationships. The foundation matters more than the timeline, she said,

“I’m not 22 years old. I don’t have the time to be fooling around with people that don’t want the same things I want. You’ve gotta make sure you’re on the same page — at least on the values.”

While any major updates to her fertility plans remain under wraps, Saint John offers one firm promise:

“You’re gonna have to watch. But I’m on it. It continues.”

Her story in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills repeatedly circles back to rule-breaking, both in life and in love and even in her approach to food.

Through her partnership with dairy-free brand Violife, she embraces choices that feel truer to who she is becoming. She said,

“I think sometimes rules no longer serve you and so you should break them, even if they are your own.”

