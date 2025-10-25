What is the Barron Trump boyfriend TikTok story? Viral Argentinian ballroom dancer claim explored

Barron Trump attends the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Barron Trump is going viral on social media as multiple users claimed that Donald Trump's son is allegedly dating a man named Carlos from Argentina. Some internet users also said that Barron is reportedly dating a Latino man.

These claims originated from TikTok, and there is no evidence to prove them. Barron Trump has not spoken up about his dating life and is known for being a private person. The 19-year-old is currently studying at New York University's Stern School of Business.

Notably, Page Six reported on September 29, 2025, that Barron supposedly shut down an entire floor at the Trump Tower for his date. As the news made headlines, his brother, Eric Trump, appeared on the PBD Podcast earlier this month and addressed it.

As the host stated that the date's identity has been hidden, he asked Eric Trump for more information. Trump said that he can't share anything about the Trump Tower shutting down rumor, as it would get him in "trouble."

Eric jokingly shared that he gave Barron dating advice and that at age 19, he had different ideas about dates than his brother. The 41-year-old noted that Barron is a "great kid," but he declined to comment on the date.

"God, I can't tell. I'm going to get myself in so much trouble... So honestly, you know, shutting down a floor of Trump Tower is like PG-13 versus where my mind would have been at, you know, at his age in terms of the dating scene," Eric Trump said.

An insider claimed Barron Trump is supposedly popular among women at NYU

The source told People Magazine in December 2024 that Barron Trump was allegedly known for his looks, and even liberal women found him attractive. It is worth noting that this claim has not been verified.

"He's at Stern so he's studying business in some way. He's a ladies man for sure. He’'s really popular with the ladies. He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive... yes, even liberal people like him," they stated.

However, this month, the Daily Mail reported that multiple sources on campus claimed that Barron Trump is reportedly "weird" and rarely speaks. He was also supposedly on the controversial Tea app.

For the unversed, the Tea app is a dating safety app that has profiles of men created by women. Female users used the app to warn other women by sharing their experiences with men who are "red flags."

The news outlet claimed that Barron Trump's alleged Tea app description included terms such as "messy," "ran through," and "chopped." The terms are negatively used by Gen Z to call someone unattractive or difficult to deal with.

On the other hand, Kaya Walker, the former president of NYU College Republicans, told Vanity Fair that Barron is seemingly an "oddity" who only attends classes and goes home.

The claims are mostly unverified and are based on speculation. It is also unclear whether Barron Trump is dating anyone at the moment. Stay tuned for more updates.