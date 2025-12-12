Why won’t there be Man Vs Baby season 1 episode 5? Explained

Rowan Atkinson in ‘Man Vs Baby’ (Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Netflix])

Rowan Atkinson's festive slapstick, Man Vs Baby, premiered on Netflix on December 11. Four episodes of the comedy series arrived at the same time on premiere day. And after the four-episode drop that ended in a shocking twist and cliffhanger for Atkinson's Trevor Bingley, some viewers are wondering if there's going to be Man Vs Baby season 1 episode 5.

Unfortunately for those who are expecting more holiday cheer and mess from Trevor, there is no episode 5 in the series. Man Vs Baby is a Christmas special and has a pre-planned episode count of only four episodes.

It means Trevor Bingley's Christmas story will end the way it ended in the four-episode series and there will be no continuation. It's five episodes less than its prequel and Atkinson's first outing as Trevor Bingley, Man Vs Baby, which had nine episodes.

Has Man Vs Baby season 1 ended?

The first season of Man Vs Baby has concluded after all four of its episodes dropped on December 12. Each episode is approximately 30 minutes long, which makes the series bingeable.

Moreover, there are currently no plans for additional episodes, an extended episode, or a second season. It means the miniseries acts like a complete story arc despite the series ending in a cliffhanger.

What is the series all about?

Man Vs Baby follows Rowan Atkinson's Trevor Bingley's holiday mishap with a teeny, tiny plus one - a baby. The bumbling divorced school caretaker suddenly loses his job and his annual Christmas tradition with his ex-wife and daughter gets cancelled after his daughter chose to visit her new boyfriend in Barbados.

With no better job prospects and holiday plans, Trevor lands a holiday house-sitting gig in a millionaire's London penthouse. But there's a snag in his house-sitting adventure. He's forced to take a lost baby with him to London and together, they brave the holiday that's filled with a mix of chaos and cheer.

A series of unfortunate events leaves Trevor dealing things more than he's bargained for, but he can't say no. What starts as a house-sitting gig turns out to be a full-blown hosting gig for the millionaire family's Christmas feast, which they end up not attending until the very last minute.

The project is a reunion for the original Man Vs Bee creative team. Rowan Atkinson brings both chaos and laughter as Trevor Bingley in Man Vs Baby. He also wrote the script with Will Davies, with David Kerr directing the series.

An impressive cast list also adds to the drama and comedy in the series, including Robert Bathurst, Susannah Fielding, Nina Sosanya, Ellie White, Alana Bloor, and Claudine Blakey. Susy Kane, Angus Imrie, Ashley Jensen, and Sunetra Sarker also star in the series.

Where to watch all episodes of Man Vs Baby season 1

All four episodes of the new comedy series are available for streaming on Netflix anytime and anywhere. It's exclusive to the streamer, which means the series won't be available to watch anywhere else.

Thankfully, Netflix is accessible in more than 190 countries, so it won't be difficult to watch the series anywhere in the world with a subscription. An ad-supported standard plan costs $7.99 per month, while an ad-free standard option is available for $17.99 per month.

The prequel Man Vs Bee is also available for streaming on Netflix.