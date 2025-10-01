Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal breaks silence on rift with Scheana Shay

Peter Madrigal addresses the allegations made by Vanderpump Rules fame Scheana Shay on his boss Lisa Vanderpump (Image via Getty)

Vanderpump Rules is a Bravo reality series that focuses on Lisa Vanderpump, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her restaurants and bars, along with the staff and social circle surrounding them.

Peter Madrigal, who has long been a manager at SUR, one of the restaurants owned by Lisa, which has been the center of attraction in the show, appeared as a guest on Detox Retox with Tom Schwartz on Tuesday, September 30.

Madrigal, who was a visible presence as an associate of SUR in the show, addressed the shady comments made by Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay in her memoir released earlier this year.

Madrigal called out Shay for going after Lisa. He said,

It had to do with her going after the queen, the woman who none of us would be here without, Lisa Vanderpump. And when she did that I was like, ‘alright, gloves are off. I’m done,’

Now that all the original Vanderpump Rules cast have been replaced, and he has nothing to do with the original cast, Madrigal said,

None of them are under me now. So now I can talk, say whatever I want. Now I can express myself the way I always wanted to.

What did Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay write about Lisa that led to the feud?

It all started when Scheana Shay published her memoir, titled My Good Side, in July, where she revealed personal details about her life, including her ex-partners and the nature of her relationships.

In the book, she also accused her Vanderpump Rules boss, Lisa, of using her 2008 affair with Eddie Cibrian for her own gains, while he was still married to his ex-wife Brandi Glanville, to boost the launch of Vanderpump Rules.

Shay claimed that Lisa already knew about her affair with Eddie but still asked her to serve his then-wife, Glanville, during the 2013 premiere of Vanderpump Rules. According to her, the SUR co-owner acted shocked when she got to know about the affair.

However, Shay claimed that everyone at Villa Blanca, including Vanderpump’s daughter Pandora, already had knowledge of the relationship, and she believed that Vanderpump wanted to keep her hands clean.

In an interview with US Weekly in July, she went on with the allegations, saying,

[Vanderpump] low-key used my real-life pain to launch her TV empire — and what an empire she has. She gaslit me about it for a decade instead of just coming to me in the beginning. That’s the thing with Lisa: She doesn’t make mistakes. She makes moves and then calls them coincidences.

Responding to these claims, Lisa said,

Guess what? I don’t care what she says, how about that?

She added:

Important things are what matter to me, not her bulls--- claims.

Recently, another member of the show, Lala Kent, also faced a public feud with Scheana Shay, which began when Shay complained that Lala did nothing outside of an Instagram story to promote her book, despite sending her a PR box and a free copy.

Lala defended herself by saying that she posted the book, and she is upset that she didn't post it in the proper timeline, stating that,

I am not a robot. You don’t click in what you need from me. I’m a person with a life. I posted the book when you announced it for a pre-order, and I did post the book when I got it.

Bravo announced Vanderpump Rules had been renewed for Season 12 in November 2024 and confirmed that the cast will consist of an entirely new cast of servers at Vanderpump’s iconic SUR restaurant in California.

Stay tuned for more updates.