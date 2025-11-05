NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 4 recap: Team uncovers serial killer hiding behind UFO mystery

JD (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS: Sydney season 3 returned with a new episode, “The truth is outback,” on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. The episode mixed mystery and action as the team traveled to the Eerie Plains in Central Australia, a known UFO hotspot, to search for a missing U.S. Navy pilot.

The story began with Radar Imaging Officer Amy Hale disappearing after a strange encounter with bright lights in the Outback. What first looked like a possible alien abduction soon turned into something much darker. As Mackey and her team searched the desert, they found clues linking Amy’s case to other missing tourists.

In a shocking twist, the team discovered the disappearances were caused by a human, not aliens. Under the desert’s eerie light, they uncovered a serial killer who had been hiding in plain sight. The episode kept viewers hooked with tense investigations, emotional moments, JD’s brave rescue of Amy, and a perfect mix of crime and mystery.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 4: The truth behind the Outback disappearances

The main mystery in the episode focused on the disappearance of Amy Hale and Swedish backpacker Elke Johasson. Amy’s partner, Wesley, had seen strange flying lights before they went missing, which led people to suspect that aliens were involved. But as NCIS investigated, the truth turned out to be much more terrifying.

Mackey’s team soon found that other women had disappeared in the same area. All of them were blonde and last seen near the Eerie Plains. The local cop, Constable Karl Drysdale, dismissed the cases, saying the women had chosen to leave on their own.

But Mackey kept digging and discovered that Karl was the one behind the crimes. He targeted blonde women and used the UFO stories to hide what he was doing.

One of the most intense moments came when JD found Karl’s underground bunker. Inside, Amy was tied up as Karl tried to dye her hair blonde. A fierce fight broke out, but JD managed to rescue Amy and arrest Karl. Even after the team left, JD saw the strange lights again, leaving a hint that the Outback might still hold some mysteries.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 4: JD’s courage and Mackey’s leadership shine

Although the episode focused on the serial killer, the characters’ actions made “The truth is outback” stand out. JD used his quick thinking and bravery to save Amy and catch Karl. His knife fight in the underground bunker, even with explosives around, showed his determination and skill.

Mackey also led the team strongly. She guided them through false leads and UFO sightings, staying calm and focused. Her choice to check the missing-persons board at the roadhouse, which others ignored, helped uncover Karl’s crimes.

DeShawn and Evie proved themselves in the field, surviving a dangerous sandstorm and finding remains that connected the missing women. Their teamwork and humor added lightness to an intense case. Overall, the episode demonstrated how the NCIS team collaborates with courage, loyalty and persistence to uncover the truth, regardless of its dark nature.

Other highlights of NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 4

Besides the main case, “The truth is outback” had several memorable side stories and emotional moments. The romance between Amy and Wesley added heart to the story. What began as a perilous situation evolved into a tale of survival and hope. Wesley’s plan to propose under a meteor shower made Amy’s rescue even more touching.

Trigger and Blue provided some comic relief, lightening the episode’s tense moments. Blue helped the team even though she was not officially back, hinting at possible future storylines. The show also cleverly utilized the UFO theme, blending Australia’s fascination with aliens with a real human threat.

The ending, with JD seeing mysterious lights in the sky, kept viewers wondering if some mysteries remain unsolved. Episode 4 stood out for mixing suspense, thriller elements, and NCIS’s investigative work. It showed that NCIS: Sydney continues to deliver tense and exciting stories in season 3.

Fans can watch the new episodes of NCIS: Sydney season 3 on CBS and Paramount+.