NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Michelle Mackey, Blue, Dempsey (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, original image via CBS Network)

The NCIS: Sydney season 3 has hit American screens with the same explosive force viewers have come to expect from the beloved franchise. The trans-Pacific task force continues its mission of solving complex naval crimes amidst the stunning backdrop of Australia’s most famous city.

Fans of the drama are eagerly awaiting the next chapter to drop. Reports from IMDb confirm the much-anticipated Episode 3, titled "Lost in Translation," is set to deliver a follow-up to the explosive revelations that took place in Episode 2.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 3 viewing guide: When and where to catch the action

The US fans of NCIS: Sydney season 3 can catch the upcoming episode "Lost in Translation" on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The drama airs at 10 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) and Pacific Time (PT) on the CBS Network.

Apart from that, the NCIS: Sydney season 3, episode 3 will be available on Paramount+ just one day later, starting Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The drama will also air on Live TV services like Fubo or Sling TV can still let you catch the broadcast live.

Here are all the platforms where fans can catch the latest episode of NCIS: Sydney, season 3:



Platform Availability Time/ Date CBS Network LIVE Broadcast Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT Paramount+ On-Demand Streaming Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Fubo/Sling TV Live Streaming Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 cast

The heart of NCIS: Sydney lies in the electric dynamic between the US NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers. Olivia Swann returns as the determined leader, SSA Michelle Mackey.

She's joined by fan favorites William McInnes, Sean Sagar, Mavournee Hazel, Todd Lasance, and Tuuli Narkle.

Their performances are key to grounding the global intrigues in genuine human stakes, and their chemistry is just brilliant as they navigate the complexities of international law enforcement.

What to expect in "Lost in Translation"

The title itself suggests a breakdown, a major hurdle in communication or law, and it all centers on the harrowing consequences for Blue, the AFP liaison whose life just got upended.

Episode 2 for NCIS: Sydney was a rollercoaster, revealing the horrific truth about Blue's past: her real name is Faith, and she’d fled a manipulative cult.

The investigation into a set of human remains became deeply personal, confirming they belonged to the father of Blue and her twin brother, Eli.

Even though the NCIS: Sydney team bravely prevented the cult leader from making everyone commit suicide and managed to save Eli. The success came at a huge, unexpected price to Blue's career.

The team discovered that Blue had used a fake identity to gain entry into the police force. This trauma-driven deception puts her entire career, and potentially the credibility of the whole NCIS-AFP joint effort, on the line.

In the upcoming episode of NCIS: Sydney, season 3, "Lost in Translation" is expected to be a major shift. Instead of chasing a criminal threat, the team will turn inward, facing a profound legal and ethical crisis.

The upcoming NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode is set to deliver a significant emotional payload, focusing heavily on moral ambiguity and the strain of character drama.

Catch the latest episodes of NCIS: Sydney season 3 on Tuesdays on CBS.

