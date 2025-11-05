Pennsylvania player wins $1 million Powerball prize from ticket sold in Exeter Township

Hawthorne, CA - October 10: Powerball play tickets on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​A lucky Powerball player in Exeter Township, Pennsylvania, has won $1 million in the latest draw. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket matched all five white balls, missing only the red Powerball.

Where the ticket was sold

The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Food Store on Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township. The store will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

The winning numbers for Monday’s draw (November 3, 2025) were 12, 26, 33, 48, 52 and the Powerball was 15.

No one won the jackpot, but many players across the country won smaller prizes — including this $1 million win in Pennsylvania.

Winner has not claimed yet

The winner has not yet claimed the prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery is asking players to check their tickets carefully.

Winners of prizes worth $1 million or more have to claim in person at the Lottery Headquarters in Middletown. The winner has one year from the draw date to collect the prize.

Jackpot keeps rising

Since there was no jackpot winner, the top prize has grown again. The next Powerball jackpot is now worth $438 million, with a cash option of $202 million before taxes.

The next draw will be held on Wednesday, November 5, at 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets cost $2 each, and players can add Power Play for an additional $1 to increase non-jackpot prizes.

Other wins in Pennsylvania

This is not the only big win in Pennsylvania. Other players in the state have recently won prizes of $50,000, $100,000, and even $500,000.

Over the years, Powerball has made many Pennsylvanians millionaires.

Money from ticket sales also supports senior programs in the state, including free transportation, rent assistance and property tax rebates.

About Powerball

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Players pick five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. There are nine ways to win, from $4 up to the jackpot.

The odds of winning the top prize are about one in 292 million, but smaller prizes are won every draw.

A lucky day for one player

For one player in Exeter Township, a normal Powerball ticket turned into a $1 million win. The local store where the ticket was sold is now being called a lucky spot.

With the jackpot now at $438 million, players across Pennsylvania are already lining up for the next draw — hoping the next big winner could be them.