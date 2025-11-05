Complete cast breakdown of NCIS: Sydney season 3: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

NCIS: Sydney season 3 © CBS

NCIS: Sydney season 3 premiered on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, on CBS. The NCIS team investigates the disappearance of U.S. Air Force pilot Amy Hale in Central Australia.

While driving through a remote area near a UFO hotspot, Amy and Wesley Chilton meet Elke Johansson. After a crash, they discover a UFO is following them. Amy and Elke disappear when Wesley seeks help, leaving him confused and alone.

NCIS Special Agent-in-Charge Michelle Mackey discovers that the area is full of UFO-seeking tourists as they investigate. They discover Elke was a backpacker and investigate Karl Drysdale, a local police officer who dismisses missing persons cases.

They find a disturbing pattern of missing women, mostly blonde tourists. Karl may be responsible for these disappearances.

The team finds Karl trying to dye Amy's hair blonde in an underground lair. The team rescues Amy and Elke and arrests Karl after a heated argument.

Despite the case's intense resolution, Special Agent JD Dempsey is haunted by the mysterious lights he saw, briefly considering extraterrestrial involvement. He rejects the idea, ending the investigation.

Now, here's more about NCIS: Sydney season 3 cast which includes Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar and more.

Main Cast of NCIS: Sydney Season 3

Olivia Swann as Michelle Mackey

Olivia Swann plays Michelle Mackey, the NCIS Special Agent-in-Charge in NCIS: Sydney season 3. Michelle Mackey, from Winthrop, Iowa, served in the military.

She flew helicopters for the Marines, serving multiple tours. Her parents are unknown, and she has two brothers. She had a son, Trey, at 18 and lives with her parents in Australia.



Swann plays Michelle Mackey as a strong, determined leader, highlighting her military and law enforcement training. She handles high-pressure situations well and leads the NCIS team through season 3's case.



Olivia, as an English actress, became well-known for her part as Astra Logue on DC's Legends of Tomorrow (2018–2022). Swann played Karissa in the movie River Wild, which released in 2023.

Todd Lasance as Jim Dempsey

n NCIS: Sydney season 3, Todd Lasance plays AFP Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey, Michelle Mackey's second-in-command. Dempsey is a trustworthy police officer who knows local law and crime. He is vital to Mackey's investigations.

Dempsey remains calm and makes good decisions in difficult situations. Mackey respects him and relies on him for advice.

Dempsey coordinates and advances the investigation using his expertise to find crucial information.

Todd Lasance has appeared in many TV shows. He became famous for playing Aden Jefferies on Home and Away (2007).

Lasance appeared in Rescue: Special Ops (2009-2010), Crownies (2011), and Spartacus: War of the Damned (2013). His roles in The Vampire Diaries, The Flash, and NCIS: Sydney as Jim Dempsey further strengthened his versatility.

Sean Sagar as DeShawn Jackson

In season 3, Sean Sagar plays NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, part of the NCIS/AFP Sydney Task Force. Jackson helps the team solve complex cases with his keen investigative skills.

Jackson's expertise as an NCIS Special Agent is crucial to solving mysterious disappearances and crimes. He helps the team succeed with his dedication and work ethic.

The series' DeShawn Jackson is a valued team member due to his attention to detail and calmness under pressure, reflecting his investigative background.

His teamwork and collaboration skills ensure the investigation moves forward.

Sean Sagar is a British actor and model, born in London. He has appeared in a variety of roles, including in the film Blue Story (2019), and in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023).

He also starred in BBC One military drama Our Girl (2016–2020) and recurring in Fate: The Winx Saga (2021–2022).

Tuuli Narkle as Evie Cooper

Evie Cooper is played by Tuuli Narkle. She is a police officer with the Australian Federal Police and a liaison officer for the NCIS Sydney Task Force.

Evie acts as a link between the NCIS team and the Australian Federal Police, helping with investigations in a very important way.

As a liaison officer, it is her job to make sure that both agencies can talk to each other and work together, so that the investigation goes smoothly and everyone is on the same page.

As she is connected to both the AFP and NCIS teams, she can offer useful insights and points of view, which makes her an essential team member.

Tuuli Narkle is an award-winning actress from Australia who comes from both Aboriginal and Finnish families.

She won the 2022 AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama for her part in Mystery Road: Origin.

Mavournee Hazel as Bluebird Gleeson

NCIS: Sydney season 3 stars Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson. Bluebird's scientific expertise helps the investigators analyze evidence and gain crucial insights into cases.

She investigates crime scenes, processes evidence, and finds crucial clues to solve mysteries.

Bluebird is smart, precise, and methodical, and she wants the truth.

She helps the team with technical analysis as a forensic scientist, putting the puzzle together. Her role in the investigation is crucial, and she works with others to catch every detail.

After appearing in several guest roles, Australian actress Mavournee Hazel became known for her role as Piper Willis on Neighbours (2015–2019). Halifax: Retribution (2020) and Shantaram (2022) featured her.

Hazel excels in both television and film, as shown by her role as Bluebird in NCIS: Sydney.

William McInnes as Roy Penrose

Season 3 of NCIS: Sydney stars William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Roy Penrose. Penrose determines the cause of death and analyzes each case's bodies and evidence.

As a forensic pathologist, his findings aide the investigation and reveal crucial crime details.

Dr. Penrose is proficient and dedicated. His medical knowledge helps the team understand each crime.

As an investigator, Penrose collaborates with other experts to solve the case.

Prior to this role, McInnes was featured in Blue Heelers (1993–1998) and SeaChange (1999–2000). He also appeared in The Newsreader (2021) and Irresistible (2006), and Kokoda (2006).

Other cast members of NCIS: Sydney Season 3

Matt Holmes as FBI Special Agent in Charge Walter Cummins

Bert LaBonté as NCIS Special Agent in Charge Ken Carter

Dorian Nkono as Frank Lupo

Georgina Haig as Ana Niemus / Monica Rowe

Benjamin Rigby as Hansie Dekker

Dustin Clare as Kane / Porter

Arky Michael as Russian Orthodox Priest

Conrad Coleby as Lieutenant Commander Lee

Daniela Farinacci as Foreign Minister Quinn

Kate Jenkinson as Rebecca Dempsey

Linal Haft as Frank Doherty

Jake Ryan as Nails

Richard Huggett as Assessor

Lex Marinos as Dimi

Matt Nable as Detective Sergeant Daniel Skelton

Nathan Phillips as Finn

Lewis Fitz-Gerald as Richard Rankin

Tiriel Mora as Theo Blainey

Jack Aldo as Grant

Nicholas Brown as Quarter Master Rennie

Tony J Black as Toran

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episodes are available to stream on CBS.