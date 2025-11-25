Physical: Asia's Eddie Williams confirms Mongolia trip plans and reveals behind-the-scenes details in YouTube Q&A

Eddie Williams from Team Australia, Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

Physical: Asia star Eddie Williams confirmed he is planning a trip to Mongolia and shared multiple behind-the-scenes details about filming during a lengthy YouTube Live Q&A with fans.

Speaking directly to viewers, Williams discussed his travel plans, filming experiences, the challenges of the competition, contestant payments, team strategies, and the growing global attention surrounding Physical: Asia.

In the livestream, Williams told viewers, “I might be coming to Mongolia next month,” adding that he intends to film his experience extensively if the trip is finalised. He also said, “I’m learning Mongolian at the moment,” while preparing for the trip.

The session covered his reflections on Physical: Asia, his team’s motivations, and his developing media ambitions following the show.

Williams used YouTube Live to answer questions submitted by fans and spoke openly about his expectations, professional goals, and plans for long-form content documenting his travels and cast reunions.







Eddie Williams reflects on filming Physical: Asia

Williams spent considerable time explaining what the Physical: Asia production was like for competitors.

He told viewers he bonded most with Mongolia, Korea, and the Philippines, saying those teams ate together, filmed together, and spent the most time as a group.

When one fan asked whether he enjoyed being part of the cast, Williams answered,



“Oh, Noah, I had so much fun.” He later added, “I just I was grateful for the opportunity to be able to compete.”



Williams also addressed logistical challenges. He confirmed the small headphone devices seen on camera were used for real-time language translation.

He also stated that he could call his children each day while filming in Korea.

When discussing his most difficult moments during Physical: Asia, Williams explained that the lack of snacking was particularly challenging during production downtime, saying the hardest issue was “not being able to eat consistently.”

Williams said his toughest emotional moment came watching teammates fight through the end of the season, recalling that



“Hardest thing for me was watching Dom, Alex, and Kate just push that heavy a**… pillar.”



Fans asked which event he enjoyed most. He answered that his favourite moment was competing in sack toss with castmate Amotti, saying,



“My favourite moment in Physical Asia, I think, the doing the sack toss with Amotti… but to do it with Amotti, that was really cool.”



He declined to comment on the competition’s internal rulings, and when asked for his viewpoint, Williams responded,



“Unfortunately, I do not have comments to share about that.”



Williams also stated he cannot disclose how long filming lasted, telling fans,



“Unfortunately, I can't disclose that information.”



Williams also addressed compensation. When viewers asked how much contestants would have earned if they won, he said,



“I think it was like 120 something k each. Don’t quote me on that.”



On whether contestants are paid, he said, “Yes, you do get payment for the show.”

He confirmed his own current measurements, telling fans he weighs approximately “180 kilos,” and consumes “6,500 calories” per day during competition season. When asked about his weight training, he replied that his bench press was “like 175” kilograms.

Williams told viewers that he would return to Physical: Asia, saying he would compete again “100%.”

During the livestream, Williams emphasised the support his team showed to competitors from other nations, saying his favourite part of filming was seeing other teams succeed.

He also explained why Australia used every male competitor during the battlerope relay challenge, explaining,



“Think about it. If we win the rope challenge, we sit out of the whole thing like Japan did.”



Williams said the unexpected worldwide reaction to Physical: Asia has changed his plans for 2026. He told fans that his following has expanded significantly since the series launched internationally and confirmed that he wants to grow his YouTube channel, saying.

His upcoming Mongolia trip will be the first phase of a travel documentary concept he introduced during the livestream. Williams said he intends to start filming and expanding a food-travel project titled “Eddie Eats Asia,” telling viewers,



“Eddie Eats Asia. Oh, I need someone to endorse that.”



He also said he will film collaborations with other cast members overseas, including workout sessions, cultural experiences, and local food exploration.

Williams closed his livestream by thanking viewers for their questions and support.

Stay tuned for more updates.