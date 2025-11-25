Scarlett Johansson set to star in Mike Flanagan’s new Exorcist movie in a fresh take on the classic horror story

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

With Scarlett Johansson starring in a new Mike Flanagan-directed film, The Exorcist is set for a creative reboot. The previous reboot, The Exorcist: Believer failed to impress viewers. Johansson's star power and Flanagan's genre expertise are creating buzz as they aim to deliver a fresh as well as terrifying chapter in the horror universe.

The new Exorcist film directed by Mike Flanagan will be set in the same 'universe' as the Oscar-nominated 1973 classic.

About this upcoming movie the director said,

"This is an opportunity to do something that I believe has never been done within the franchise — something that honors what came before it but isn’t built on nostalgia. I really just saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I’ve ever made. I know expectations are high. No one’s more intimidated than I am."

He further mentioned,

"We aren’t making this easy on ourselves. (Laughs.) But I’ve always felt that there’s no point in going into a franchise or into a property that monolithic unless there’s something new you can bring. I chased The Exorcist very aggressively because I was convinced I had something that I could add."

This film is a complete creative reset for the franchise after the planned trilogy following The Exorcist: Believer was scrapped due to its disappointing reception. It presents a high-stakes, high-profile opportunity for Blumhouse, Universal and Morgan Creek Entertainment to successfully reignite one of the most respected and troubled horror properties in cinema history.

Scarlett Johansson stars in Mike Flanagan's horror saga

Scarlett Johansson is officially starring in Mike Flanagan's upcoming new version of The Exorcist. This is a huge win for the production team, as Johansson is known for her compelling performances that feel grounded and real, whether in big summer blockbusters or smaller, more serious films.

Mike Flanagan himself expressed his excitement, stating that he "couldn’t be happier" to have her join the film, praising her acting skills. As Flanagan spoke to Variety on November 24, 2025,

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this ‘Exorcist’ film.”

The actress seems to bring in a good amount of A-list star power into the franchise. For more than a decade now, this franchise has struggled to find its footing.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May 2024, Flanagan mentioned,

“The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold and terrifying within its universe. Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting.”

Flanagan wrote, directed and produced the new movie. He worked hard to get the job because he thought he had something new to offer.

Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse, mentioned in a 2024 interview with THR, he mentioned,

“Mike’s voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse. I immediately responded to Mike’s new take on the world of The Exorcist and can’t wait for audiences to experience it."

Flanagan is the perfect person to take on this difficult classic because he has directed and written successful horror movies and TV shows like The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass and Doctor Sleep.