What happened between Ray J and Kim Kardashian? Singer claims he’s building a RICO case against the reality star that’s “worse than Diddy”

Ray J has resurfaced in headlines after claiming that he is working with authorities to pursue a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) case against Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner. The statements were made during a livestream appearance alongside Chrisean Rock, where the singer suggested that federal charges could potentially be forthcoming.

On the livestream, he said the case he’s working on could end up being "worse than Diddy," nodding to Sean "Diddy" Combs’ big trial from earlier this year.

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy,” the singer told Chrisean Rock during a recent livestream circulating on X. “I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s–t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

RICO laws were created to target organized crime bosses but now often tie to cases like drug rings, corruption, or big conspiracies. Ray J hinted these laws could fit the Kardashians, but no proof backs his claim, and no legal documents about it have surfaced. Neither Ray J nor reps for Kardashian and Jenner have spoken about this yet.

This is not the first time the artist has spoken about his history with the Kardashian family. Ray J and Kim Kardashian became entangled in controversy when their sex tape surfaced in 2007, sparking massive public attention. In earlier interviews, he called the incident a harmful part of his life. He pointed to it as a moment that hurt his career and tarnished his personal image.

"That was probably the worst thing that's ever happened to me, if you look from then to now," he told Cam Newton on his podcast. "It's the worst thing that's ever been put on my name. It's the most disgusting, the most illegal, and the most distasteful when you have a daughter."

Ray J revisits past disputes with Kardashian family

In 2022, Ray J took aim at Jenner after she claimed on a late-night show, during a polygraph segment, that she had no involvement in the tape’s release. He accused both Jenner and Kardashian of twisting the story to fit their narrative, describing their actions as unjust and damaging.

Ray J’s remarks have tied the Kardashian family into broader talks about accountability in Hollywood. In a Tubi documentary about Diddy’s federal trial, Ray J mentioned that while he doubted the charges against Combs, he wouldn’t be surprised if similar claims were ever made against the Kardashian family.

Even though his livestream comments have stirred up a lot of attention, Ray J hasn’t shared more details or evidence to back what he said. At this point, authorities haven’t confirmed any investigations involving Kardashian or Jenner. Since these statements are spreading online, the topic remains speculative right now.

Ray J’s comments continue his complicated ties to the Kardashian family, keeping his name linked to one of the most talked-about celebrity stories of the last 20 years.