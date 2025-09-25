How many followers did Hannah Brown lose? Charlie Kirk controversy explained as TikTok star defends viral memorial picture

TikToker Hannah Brown addresses drop in followers count after her Charlie Kirk memorial photo went viral. (Image via Instagram/@hannahbrown.mp3)

Content Creator Hannah Brown recently lost over 150,000 followers on TikTok over a controversy involving the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Hannah, who goes by @.hannahbrown on TikTok, is known for her sketches about working as a waitress or a server. She was spotted among the audience at Kirk's grand memorial held at Arizona's State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday, September 21.

Previously boasting over 953K TikTok followers, Hannah's follower count dropped by more than 100,000 overnight after her photo at Kirk's memorial was circulated online. Posted by another TikTok user on the platform, the viral photo captured Hannah Brown in a white blouse, sitting with a morose expression alongside other mourners.

TikTok user @bradleychicago posted a video reacting to the image with the subtext, "Hannah Brown What are you doing here?" Bradley's post garnered over 4 million views, further circulating the news of Hannah's appearance at Kirk's memorial.

The image appeared to be a screenshot taken from a broadcast of the memorial service. As soon as the photo made the rounds on social media, several of Hannah's followers were taken aback and eventually disappointed.

That TikTok girl who makes waitress skits went to Charlie Kirk's vigil and lost like 140k followers in a day 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/FC1a7Ji9J1 — Adam Ellis (@adamtotscomix) September 24, 2025

News of Hannah losing a significant number of followers reached other platforms, including X. On Wednesday, September 24, Cartoonist and writer Adam Elis posted two screenshots from TikTok, depicting how fast Hannah's follower count was dropping. He captioned the post:

"That TikTok girl who makes waitress skits went to Charlie Kirk's vigil and lost like 140k followers in a day."

In the TikToker's comment section, one user mocked how Hannah Brown was close to reaching a million followers but ultimately lost many due to the "choices" she made.

Hannah Brown says she is not "MAGA"

Following the online criticism, Hannah Brown took to TikTok on Wednesday to address her loss of followers. Hannah began the video, highlighting that she would only address the subject once. She stated:

"First of all, I am not MAGA. I was not at a MAGA rally. I went to a memorial for Charlie Kirk, a man who was brutally assassinated in front of thousands of people. A man who has a wife and children who will never get to see him again. And despite our different beliefs, a man who did not deserve to die."

Hannah claimed she did not agree with a lot of Charlie Kirk's ideologies, but that did not mean she would think Kirk deserved to be shot and killed. The TikToker told viewers that if anyone disagreed with this stance, they don't have anything in common with her.

Hannah Brown shared she was very "disturbed" last Wednesday after coming across footage from the assassination on TikTok. She added she felt "even more disturbed" when she went through the comments and saw people "celebrating and rejoicing his death".

Hannah clarified:

"I did not go to the memorial to align myself with any political views or to make a political statement. I went to pay my respects to a human that died."

Hannah Brown who’s known for her viral TikTok restaurant skits, has turned off her comments after people spotted her at Charlie Kirk’s memorial.



She says she wanted to pay her respects even though they disagree on some things



Ends her video with “Jesus Is King” pic.twitter.com/VS4W40xiWo — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 24, 2025

She continued:

"And everybody that's attacking me for going to a memorial, really listen to that and think how insane that sounds. A man was murdered. Whether or not you agree with his political beliefs is so irrelevant, because truly, if you are against gun violence, which why would you not be, you cannot celebrate when someone you don't like gets shot. You're a hypocrite."

Hannah said she would be "completely fine" with anybody unfollowing her. She chose to have zero followers rather than having millions who would "celebrate the death of a man who just wanted to speak". She added:

"There is nothing you can take from me that matters."

She ended her video in Jesus's name and sent love to both her supporters and non-supporters.

Hannah Brown's explanation did not land well either, as she was further called out for never posting anything about other social causes.