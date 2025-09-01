Dancing with the Stars season 34: Full list of pros explored

Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars is all set to premiere on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, on ABC. Familiar faces like Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will be returning as co-hosts. In an exclusive interview with Parade, Alfonso Ribeiro expressed gratitude while saying how he is simply ecstatic to rejoin the close-knit family once again.

The entire cast of pro dancers has been revealed by judge Carrie Ann Inaba, as she posted two slides via her Instagram story. The list is quite an interesting one, as it includes one of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour dancers.

This season is welcoming several familiar faces along with a few new ones as well.

Dancing with the Stars season 34: Meet the Pro dancers

Brandon Armstrong

This is going to be the eighth season in which Brandon Armstrong will be participating in the show. He was earlier paired with Pretty Little Liars alum Chandler Kinney, as the two ultimately won bronze.

Alan Bersten

This season marks the tenth season for Alan Bersten. He earlier won the Mirror Ball alongside Bachelorette star Hannah Brown in season 28.

Ezra Sosa

Ezra Sosa made his debut in Dancing with the Stars season 33 and soon became a fan favourite. His partnership with Anna Delbert was short-lived but went viral in no time.

Gleb Savchenko

This is going to be the thirteenth season for Gleb. He has been a part of the first male-male pair as he was paired with drag queen Shangela.

Glen also garnered attention as he was seen romancing his partner, Brooks Nader.

Jan Ravnik

This is going to be the debut season for Jan Ravnik. His arrival was recently announced on Good Morning America. Jan has been a backup dancer for musical icon Taylor Swift.

Mark Ballas

Mark Ballas has been a part of the show since he started off from season 6. Throughout his journey on DTWS, Ballas took home the winning trophy three times as he was paired with Kristi Yamaguchi and Olympian Shawn Johnson, and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Daniella Karagach

Dancing with the Stars season 34 will mark the sixth season for Daniella Karagach. She won the title in her second season when she was paired with Iman Shumpert.

This was a historical moment in the show as Iman was the first NBA player to ever win the Mirror Ball.

Pasha Pashkov

This marks the seventh season for Pasha Pashkov. However, he reached the finale only once. He is married to Daniella Karagach, and the two share a child.

Val Chmerkovskiy

This is going to be the 21st season for Val Chmerkovskiy. Val has been a part of the show for a long time and won the Mirror Ball several times.

He also competed in the Hulu series Got to Get Out.

Jenna Johnson

Dancing with the Stars season 34 will mark the ninth season for Jenna Johnson. She has won the show earlier when she was paired with Bachelor Joey Graziadei.

She later won her sophomore season as well. Jenna Johnson is married to fellow dance pro Val.

Rylee Arnold

Rylee Arnold made her debut in season 32 and later drew considerable attention for her ongoing romance with partner Harry Jowsey.

Witney Carson

This is going to be Carson’s 15th season on the show. She had earlier won the Mirror Ball in her second season with Alfonso Ribeiro, who is now the host of the show.

Emma Slater

This is going to be the 17th season for Emma Slater. She had previously become engaged to former professional dancer Sasha Farber. The two later tied the knot in 2018.

The couple later parted ways. Emma Slater took the winning trophy home in season 24 as she was paired with former NFL star Rashad Jennings.

The brand-new Season 34 will air live on Disney+ and ABC. The episodes can be available for streaming the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.