How much did Zion Williamson previously weigh? Cam’ron compares the NBA star’s viral weight loss to a drug addict going clean

Zion Williamson’s Transformation Sparks Debate (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson's weight has been a recurring topic of discussion since he joined the NBA in 2019, as one of the most hyped players of his generation. The New Orleans Pelicans forward has battled fluctuations in weight and conditioning that have often been linked to his availability and performance on the court. Injuries to his knees and feet — areas that endure heavy stress from carrying additional weight — have sidelined him for significant stretches of his young career.

Early stories from his basketball days say Williamson weighed 285 pounds during his one year at Duke University. In his time in the NBA, his game weight has gone from 284 pounds to over 300 pounds at times. These ups and downs have become a key topic of discussion when people consider how long he can last and whether he can be the main player for his team in the long run.

Photo of Zion Williamson is going viral for weight loss pic.twitter.com/fkj7O7QvnR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 24, 2025

In February 2025, ESPN's Michael C. Wright shared that Williamson tipped the scales at 264 pounds. This was the lowest weight on record for him since he joined the Pelicans. He hit this number during a season where he played in 30 games.

This summer, pictures and workout videos show Williamson looking much thinner. This has sparked fresh talks about his body changes. His lean frame has drawn comparisons to the athletic build he carried during his collegiate days at Duke, fueling optimism among fans that improved conditioning could unlock his full potential.

The change became clear at the Pelicans’ media day when Williamson shared that he felt healthier than he had in a long time.

“I haven’t felt like this since college, high school,” he said to reporters.

Cam’ron compares Zion Williamson’s weight loss to going clean

Many people have admired Williamson’s dedication. However, some argue about whether his leaner physique might affect how well he performs on the court. On his show It Is What It Is, rapper and podcaster Cam’ron shared a colorful analogy.

He recalled a personal story about someone in his neighborhood. Cam’ron compared Williamson’s physical shift to a drug user getting clean. He pointed out that while the man’s wit and humor were sharper during his drug use, they seemed to dull after he got sober, even though sobriety was better for his health.

"The moral of the story is, he cleaned himself up, and he wasn't that funny, and the jokes he was telling me, I wouldn't give him a dollar for," he said at the 47:39 mark. "Shit's got whack. They was trash, but hey, he was clean. The jokes fell off, but he was clean. When he high, them shits is hilarious. I can't pay for the clean you, but I respect it."

Cam’ron wondered if Williamson’s slimmer version could still showcase the same powerful physical abilities that made him such a standout NBA star in his career. With the new season nearing, many are keeping an eye on Williamson’s weight and fitness.