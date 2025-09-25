Who is Claudia Sulewski? Parents and all about Finneas' fiancé

Finneas and Claudia Sulewski at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 (Image via Getty)

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell, also known as Finneas, is engaged to longtime girlfriend Claudia Sulewski. The couple, who got engaged seven years after dating, shared the news in a joint Instagram post dated September 25.

The post captioned "forever and ever 9.22" features a carousel of pictures of Finneas and Claudia. The images capture the couple at the engagement site during sunset, with the first photo showing them hugging. There's also a video of Finneas proposing to his son-to-be's wife as she jumps in excitement. The carousel includes pictures of her ring, along with a video from the helicopter, seemingly taking the couple to the engagement site.

Many fans flooded the comment section of the announcement post.

"FINALLYYY OH MYYYY IM SO HAPPY FOR THEMMM," one user wrote.

"Beautiful news in dark times, congrats 🎊🍾🎈 to both, a beautiful couple 💜🥂" another user stated.

"CLAUDIA AND FINNEAS ARE GETTING MARRIED I JUST FELL TO THE GROUND😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭" another user said.

"Aww yay I'm happy for them 🫶" another user said.

Meanwhile, several of the couple's A-list friends also reacted to their engagement.

"oh my heart," Dove Cameron said.

"Congratulations," Addison Rae commented.

"YEAH BABY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Ashe said.

Born on February 19, 1996, to Beata Krupińska and Czesław Sulewski, Claudia Sulewski began her career in 2009, making YouTube videos. With over 2 million subscribers, Claudia has continued to document her life on her YouTube channel, which was originally called BeyondBeautyStar. She later changed it to her real name.

"It really started with this love for filmmaking," Claudia told Elle in an interview published in 2022.

She moved to Los Angeles in 2014 to pursue a career in acting, and later became a YouTube host for Teen Vogue, representing the brand at award shows, red carpet premieres, and other events, according to her IMDb page.

Since then, she has landed several acting roles, most notably playing Becca in the 2022 film I Love My Dad.

In the same interview with the outlet, Claudia also acknowledged that she did not start in the traditional acting world and wanted to approach it in a "really thoughtful way." Due to that, her acting career took a "bit of time."

"I remember feeling like, okay, I understand I’m coming from such a different world, so how can I approach this in a really thoughtful way?" she told the outlet about moving to Los Angeles.

She continued:

"In so many ways, I feel like I Love My Dad landed at the perfect place and time for me to put all of the knowledge and practice and dump it into one project."

How did Claudia Sulewski and Finneas meet?

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas met in 2018 through a dating app. She quickly became an inspiration for many of Finneas's songs, including Claudia which he wrote hours after meeting her, the singer-songwriter told Buzzfeed in 2019.

Sulewski also appears to be close to Finneas' sister, Billie Eilish, as both frequently post about each other on their social media. Sulewski also spoke about Finneas and Billie's relationship in the aforementioned interview with Elle.

"Finneas and Billie are the two hardest working people I’ve ever met. The amount of creative confidence those two have, it’s such a learning lesson, just being witness to it," she said.

There has been no further announcement regarding Claudia Sulewski and Finneas' wedding plans.