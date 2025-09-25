Is Lawson Bates' accident claim real? Fans express concern over hospital picture

Lawson Bates had a dirt bike accident in May 2020 (Image via YouTube/Lawson Bates)

A recent social media post about singer-songwriter and reality TV star Lawson Bates triggered concern among his fans. An online update, seemingly originating from a fan-made Facebook group, spread the rumor about the 33-year-old Tennessee native being involved in an accident.

Jessica Bampton, an admin of The Bates Family group, uploaded an image of Lawson Bates lying unconscious on a hospital bed. The user claimed that the reality TV star got a concussion following a motorcycle accident. Later, a Facebook page, Bringing Up Bates Fans Forever, posted the same rumor.

However, the claim that Lawson Bates recently had an accident is false. The Nashville-based recording artist had a dirt bike accident in May 2020. Bates hit a tree and had a concussion, which he revealed on Facebook. At the time, Bates Couple's Fanpage on FB posted Lawson's image, which recently surfaced with the fake claim.

Bates also addressed the viral rumor and posted two Instagram Stories. Bates confirmed that the hospital picture was legit, but it was taken after an accident that happened more than five years ago. The When We Say Goodbye artist shared how the post concerned his fans and close ones. He wrote:

“Sorry to even have to post about this, but I’ve had like 1000 people, even close friends and family even messaging me all day. Help us report this account/group please. Thanks so much!”

In the follow-up story, he labeled The Bates Family group as fake, while writing:

“This is the fake group, and these are the Admins, who are intentionally posting the fake content! You may have to report them directly to get it to stop. Appreciate your help.”

The Bringing Up Bates star reassured his viewers that he is doing great.

Lawson Bates urges his fans to report the Facebook group spreading misinformation

The online claim about the motorcycle accident involving Lawson Bates got many concerned. Per his Instagram Story, the reality TV star claimed to have received nearly 1,000 messages. Bates spoke up on the matter and said:

“I rarely address stuff like this because I don’t want to give bad faith actors a spotlight.”

He accused the Facebook group of posting misinformation for clicks:

“There is a huge Facebook group that is posting a lot of crazy stuff of course for clicks and probably trying to monetize it.”

Bates explained:

“They’re posting like old photos, from when I was in a bad motorcycle accident and hit my head, acting like it’s recent. That was a true photo. But it was a while back.”

He reassured that he is doing great at a great location and asked the fans:

“Do me a favor and go report this account right here. Block this group.”

He also asked the viewers to spread the news that “nothing’s wrong.” Lawson Bates posted a picture with his kid in another Instagram Story and wrote, “all good over here.” Soon after the singer posted his stories, the Facebook group went private.