Who was Belva Davis? Husband, children and all about legendary Bay Area journalist as she dies at 92

Belva Davis (Image via YouTube/@EIJNews)

Belva Davis, the trailblazing Bay Area journalist who shattered barriers as the first Black woman television news reporter on the West Coast, has passed away at the age of 92, according to a number of outlets, including KRON4, KQED, and KTVU, where she spent much of her career. Davis died on September 24, 2025.

Davis was born in Monroe, Louisiana, and grew up in Oakland, California. In the late 1950s, Davis began her journalism career by writing for JET magazine before she worked in radio and television.

In 1963, Davis made her TV debut while working at KTVU, where she covered an African American beauty pageant. Three years later, she worked for KPIX in San Francisco, becoming the first Black female television journalist in the West.

Davis had a remarkable career that spanned more than 50 years across various influential Bay Area media outlets, including KTVU, KPIX, KRON, and KQED, where she famously hosted This Week in Northern California for just under 20 years.

During that career, Davis covered some of the most monumental stories of her time: the Berkeley student protests, the Black Panther Party, the Jonestown massacre, the assassinations of George Moscone and Harvey Milk, the AIDS crisis, the events of September 11, and the election of Barack Obama.

She has received several accolades, which include seven Emmy Awards, induction into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame, and the California Museum Hall of Fame.

In addition, she published a memoir titled Never in My Wildest Dreams: A Black Woman's Life in Journalism that describes her career and battles with racism and sexism in journalism in 2011.

A look into Belva Davis’ family life and legacy

While publicly noted for her achievements, Davis’ personal life revealed an equal determination and strength. Davis married Bill Moore, a KTVU photographer, in 1963, and their more than 60-year marriage was often characterized as a partnership based on love and respect.

Moore was quoted in a release from the family following Davis’ passing as being in mourning for “the love of his life and the only girlfriend he ever had."

Davis is survived by her two children, Steven and Darolyn, and grandchildren. Her family noted that although the press tributes would refer to her career as a trailblazing journalist and advocate for civil rights, her greatest gift was her talent for asking questions that led to conversation and understanding.

Numerous tributes have come in from cooperative colleagues, political leaders, and community leaders. Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee called Davis a "beacon" for Black women and people of color in the media, while former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and current mayor London Breed describe her as an "icon" whose impact opened doors for generations to come.

Belva Davis’ death has created an enormous void in Bay Area journalism, but she will always have an impact on future generations. Her family is yet to announce a memorial service in the coming weeks.