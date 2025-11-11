Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s photos from Kris Jenner’s birthday quietly vanish from Instagram

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have deleted photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Jenner’s 70th birthday party on November 8, 2025.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch’s birthday bash was a star-studded affair with guests like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Oprah, Vin Diesel, Paris Hilton, and Adele in attendance.

The James Bond-themed birthday bash saw Meghan in a black wrap-style dress and Prince Harry in a tuxedo with a poppy for Remembrance Day.

Kris Jenner’s Instagram originally featured a snap of her with the royal couple, while Kim Kardashian posted a picture of herself and the Suits actress.

These images are no longer up on their Instagram accounts.

TMZ’s exclusive report published on November 11, 2025, claims that the photos were deleted because of Remembrance Day, a UK holiday to pay homage to men and women who lost their lives in active service.

The couple allegedly requested that the pictures be deleted as they didn’t want them to send the wrong message about Remembrance Day.

More details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party

A source for PEOPLE reported that Markle looked glamorous at the event, and she arrived hand-in-hand with Jarry:

“They arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy. Meghan was glowing in a black wrap-style dress that showed off one leg. She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo with a poppy for Remembrance Day.”

Before arriving at Jenner’s birthday party, the couple stopped at the Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Serena Williams was this year's honoree at the fundraiser for impoverished women and children.

