Billlie gets candid about their artistic collaboration on Apple TV's KPOPPED

KPOPPED (Image via Apple TV+)

Apple TV’s new show KPOPPED garnered huge attention as it welcomed several K-pop artists to work alongside US artists. The show showcased some iconic collaborations, giving way to catchy renditions of hit songs.

While talking about the whole working experience, in an interview with ScreenRant, popular girl band Billie admitted that they gained a lot of confidence by joining the global artists on a global stage.

They added that the show really motivated them to move forward.

The band pointed out that the show also motivated them to collaborate with even more global artists in the future and "increase the range of the musical spectrum" of Billie in the future as well. However, there were a few challenges along the way, as the band stated,

“We wanted to talk more than just sing and dance.”

KPOPPED star Billlie talks about the experience of working with U.S. artists

In an exclusive interview with ScreenRant, Billlie has opened up about the very spirit of K-pop and what it was like sharing it with U.S. artists.

The K-pop star explained that it is extremely important to be able to feel the same emotions regardless of language or culture.

They paid a lot of attention to that while also working hard to include K-pop's “unique storytelling, teamwork, and detailed performance and stage manners.” The girl group further says,

“One of the things we wanted to focus on was to send the sincerity and the energy through our performance. Because we truly believe any music and performance goes beyond the border of language and culture across any legions around the world.” "So we still wanted to keep that unique storytelling and the teamwork and very delicate and intricate performance manners that all the K-pop artists are proving."

Billlie reveals working experience with Megan Thee Stallion on K-Popped

It seems like the band had a lot of fun while working with Megan Thee Stallion on the sets of K-Popped.

When asked about the whole experience, the band stated that they had a lot of fun working with Megan while pointing out that she was very good at listening to their stories when they talked about the stage.

The ‘Savage’ hitmaker was able to include their style and her own style. The band also recalled how they had a lot of fun, even from the preparation stage, because Megan kept an open mind while listening to all of their ideas.

The band surely appreciated the gesture, and they were given creative liberty and were able to work together very well to incorporate each of their styles harmoniously on the stage.

"The main focus of the song was storytelling so we didn't just show the stage, but reinterpreted it. So we really wanted to make sure that we are telling the story through our stage that goes beyond just the music and the dancing and the performance so we focused heavily on telling the storyline through our unique collaboration stages on this show"

Viewers can stream KPOPPED exclusively on Apple TV+. Stay tuned for more updates.