"Are y'all serious?": Megan Thee Stallion and Jennifer Hudson laugh off being mistaken for each other in hilarious talk show moment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Gala on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion appeared on the October 31, 2025, episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, where she talked about her new single Lover Girl. The rapper also revealed that she would often get mistaken for host Jennifer Hudson.

Hudson also claimed that she had fans approach her, thinking she was the Savage crooner on occasion.

Megan recalled one incident when she and Hudson attended a Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy and their security mixed them up:





"Remember that time we were in Italy for the Dolce thing?” Meg asked. “Jennifer’s security kept snatchin’ me up! They was like, ‘C’mon, we gotta move, we gotta move.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not with you! It’s not me, I’m not her, I promise! But I’ll go with you if you really want me to.’ Your security kept snatchin’ me up, and I was like, ‘Where is my security?’ … Jennifer’s security wanted me to be terrible that day.”

Hudson added:





"It’s really bizarre cause we were at the Super Bowl. I was leaving the event, guys, and they were like, ‘Megan!’ I was like, ‘Are y'all serious?"

Megan Thee Stallion explains the story behind Lover Girl track



The Houston-based rapper released Lover Girl on October 24, 2025. She told Hudson during her appearance on the show that the song reflects her life era.

She added that she’s in her “feminine era” after being on the defense for so long:





"I feel like, right now, I'm in such a feminine era of my life, you know? But I'm not saying I'm in a feminine era of my life, because of a man," she told Hudson. "I'm saying because I've been through, like so much you know, and I feel like I was always on the defense for a long time, and I feel like 'Oh my gosh, I got to fight for myself'."





She described herself in that moment as:





"I am so sure of myself, and I'm so relaxed, I'm very much a soft girl, like a woman."



After emphasizing that her current state of mind wasn’t due to being with any man, she expressed that she is now more accepting of love and zen.

