DJ Akademiks claims Megan Thee Stallion sought $30 million in Milagro Gramz defamation case but was awarded $59,000

Megan Thee Stallion

YouTuber and live streamer DJ Akademiks is making big claims after rapper Megan Thee Stallion won her lawsuit against the blogger known online Milagro Gramz. Akademiks is now claiming that Megan, who sued Milagro for encouraging her followers to view an AI-generated obscene deepfake of the rapper, wanted around $30 million in damages.

Megan’s defamation lawsuit against Milagro concluded on December 1, and she was awarded $75,000, as per CBS News, but will only be receiving $59,000 as the jury determined that Milagro would be considered as belonging to the media.

Akademiks responded to the news by posting on X,

“Spent $2 million on lawyer fees to win $60k . Might as well had take that 2 mil and bet it on stake you had a better chance of making some bread”

It should be noted that the amount Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, spent on legal fees during the case is not verified.

In a later post, Akademiks shared screenshots from a news article, which highlighted that Megan and her lawyers were seeking $30 million in damages, considering that the statements people from the media are generally taken as true by the public.

“I wanna put it in perspective … Shordy was asking the court for $30 million from a blogger. They gave her a** $59k & she on the gram posting money bag signs.. na dis s**t comedy!”

An additional screenshot shared by Akademiks referred to the fact that after the circulation of the deepfake online, Megan’s lawyers stated that the rapper suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome, and spent $240,000 twice on therapy. Referring to the money Megan spent on therapy, Akademiks wrote,

“Talmbout she spent $240k twice for two 5 week therapy”

DJ Akadmiks live-streamed on Kick and addressed Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation case

The trial for Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation case took place at a federal court in Miami. According to CBS News, the rapper even took the stand to share the impact of the fake po***graphic video, which Milagro Gramz encouraged her followers to view, and said,

“Though I know it was not me on that video, I felt defeated because the harm had been done.”

In the trial, the blogger Milagro, whose real name is Milagro Cooper, also gave testimony. Both women, at the end of trial, said that they were relieved at the conclusion of the matter, notes another report by CBS News.

DJ Akademiks commented on the defamation case filed by Megan in a live stream on Kick recently and said,

“Media can have independent commentary, opinions or stances that may even disagree with let’s say, what happens in a courtroom. Yes, they are supposed to bring you what happens in a courtroom. But they can say, ‘nah, we actually don’t believe that. That didn’t sound believable.’”

While providing his opinions on journalistic integrity and sharing opinions, Akademiks did condemn the sharing of deepfake videos. He cautioned,

“Now again, I am not speaking on a deepfake video. I always thought that that’s something that’s indefensible.”

However, Akademiks asked his viewers to take note of the huge following that Megan has and claimed that media commentators should be able to make comments on public figures. He said,

“We are not speaking on like private family members here. We are speaking on a public figure. So as she claims she has been bullied…if she can convince people that she had been bullied when she has the biggest platforms of everybody. Add me, Joe Budden, even Adin Ross, add all our Instagram followers together and you still don’t equal what she has on Instagram.”

Akademiks also stated during the live stream that he had been considering filing his own lawsuit against Megan, but had put it on hold.