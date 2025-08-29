How rich is KPOPPED star Megan Thee Stallion? Net worth explored

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, is an American rapper, entrepreneur, and songwriter with an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Three-time Grammy award winner Megan rose to fame with her hit singles Hot Girl Summer, Cash Shit and Savage.

Megan Thee Stallion is featured in an Apple TV+ series, KPopped, which was released on August 29, 2025, as host and executive producer alongside Lionel Richie.

This eight-episode series merges Western icons with popular K-pop groups such as ITZY, Blackswan, ATEEZ, STAYC, and others.

The western artist reimagines one of their biggest hits in K-pop style, combined with live performances and electrifying choreography on stage in front of an excited crowd in Seoul, which decides the winner.

The reality series seems challenging and competitive, with the two biggest music industry icons working together.

Megan Thee Stallion's career, earnings, and more details explored

Megan Thee Stallion grew up in Houston shortly after her birth to her rapper mother, Holly Thomas. She began writing raps growing up and later gained popularity through her freestyle videos posted on social media.

Megan stepped into the industry by dropping her debut single Like a Stallion in 2016 and later Make It Hot in 2017.

After gaining acclaim, she signed a deal with an independent label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, where she was the first female rapper. She went on to sign with 300 Entertainment in 2018.

In 2024, Megan released her production label, Hot Girl Productions, through a strategic distribution deal with Warner Music Group.

It allowed Megan Thee Stallion to release her work independently with full ownership while using the company's marketing and distribution services.

Megan Thee Stallion launched her first major world tour, Hot Girl Summer Tour, which generated $40.2 million in gross revenue across 32 sold-out shows in North America and Europe.

Her third studio album, Megan, including the hit single Hiss led her to become the first solo female rapper on the Billboard Global 200.

Megan has earned millions of dollars in her career through brand partnerships. She became a global brand ambassador for Revlon in 2020 and featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for reportedly $2 million.

In 2021, she entered into an entrepreneurial deal with Popeyes worth $1 million and became a franchise owner, launching her own Hottie Sauce, a sweet-and-spicy condiment made with honey, apple cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper.

Furthermore, she signed a $3 million deal with Time Inc. to produce a documentary on her life.

Megan Thee Stallion entered the fashion industry with the launch of her swimwear brand Hot Girl Swimwear Line in 2025.

She also became an executive producer and entered the television industry by co-starring in the Apple TV+ series Kpopped and another upcoming anime series on Amazon Prime Video.

She has won three Grammy Awards, six BET Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, four MTV Music Awards, and five BET Hip-Hop Awards.

In a documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, released on Prime Video, Megan shared her powerful journey of mental health, healing and grief, highlighting her resilience.

Her 2019 mixtape Fever, featuring singles like Cash Shit became her breakthrough work, earning critical acclaim and peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

She released her single Hot Girl Summer in 2019, featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign, which reached No. 11 on the US Billboard 100.

Viral single Savage from Megan's 2020 album Suga EP earned her three Grammy Awards, and its remix with Beyoncé further added to the song's popularity.

Record-breaking hit single WAP with Cardi B featured No. 1 on Billboard, solidifying her persona as a mainstream female rapper in the industry.

Stay tuned for more updates.