Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States - The names of all the 20 contestants revealed

Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States has already premiered on September 25. The episodes will be airing on Thursday nights exclusively on Fox. The long-running reality cooking series is adapted from Ramsay’s British show of the same name. It premiered on May 30, 2005.

The selected Top 20 chefs will try to start things off by trying to impress Gordon Ramsay in the Signature Dish Challenge before they go forward with their first dinner service in the all-new Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States.

The cast of Hell’s Kitchen includes James Avery and Michelle Tribble as part of the Red and Blue Teams. Marino Monferrrato, who is the leader of the Maitre d’hotel, also joins the cast.

The American version follows two teams of skilled chefs competing for a head chef position at one of Ramsay’s flagship restaurants. Only 20 chefs have cut to the final round in the competition to represent their respective states.

One lucky winner will be the new head chef at Hell's Kitchen Foxwoods Resort and Casino and win a cash prize of $250,000.

Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States: Complete list of 20 contestants

Here is the complete list of the top 20 who have cut out of the fifty semifinalists. These twenty skilled culinary chefs will be representing their home state throughout the competition.

For the first time in the franchise's history, every chef will be adding a "patriotic twist to the culinary chaos".

Alexandra, age 43, is an executive chef by profession.

Anaiya, age 22, is a sous chef by profession.

Anthony, age 24, is a Sous chef and a food truck owner.

Antonio, age 33, is an executive chef by profession.

Bradley, age 31, is a chef and owner.

Cara Marie, age 37, is an executive chef.f

Carlos, age 33, is an executive chef.

Cat, age 38, is a private chef.

Chase, age 34, is an executive chef.

Chris, aged 38, is a Lead culinary instructor by profession.

Cydni, age 26, is an Executive sous chef.

Elaina, age 29, line cook

Ellie, age 25, sous chef

Henry, age 35, executive chef

Jada, age 22, sous chef

Jayden, age 26, sous chef

Jon, age 37, corporate chef

Lisa, age 28, chef instructor

Maddy, age 21, catering

Paul, age 33, sous chef

Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States season 24: What to expect?

As per Deadline, the theme of the show is,

“more about the individual chef and what they represent than it is about what they’ll be cooking or who they’ll be cooking with,"

As the new season premiered recently, the 20 have 45 minutes to create their signature dish and put themselves (and their respective state) on the map. After everyone is finished, Gordon will call forward one member of each team to compete head-to-head. Gordon will test and score each dish between one and five points. The team with the highest score wins the challenge.

As per Gold Derby,

"A progressive elimination format trims the field until one winner remains — usually after enduring Ramsay’s legendary temper. Idiot sandwich, anyone?"

Watch Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States season 24 exclusively on Fox. Stay tuned for more updates.