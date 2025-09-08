“If one can’t put rattin behind them you can’t either”: 6ix9ine reacts to Young Thug’s tweet about moving on following snitching scandal

6ix9ine Responds to Young Thug Amid Snitching Allegations and Leaked Audio (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Young Thug has found himself at the center of controversy as leaked audio recordings and resurfaced interrogation clips continue to circulate online. The developments have sparked a wide range of reactions from fans and fellow artists, including 6ix9ine, who publicly addressed the situation through social media.

On Wednesday (September 3), 6ix9ine replied to a recent post from Young Thug on X, the platform once known as Twitter, through his Instagram Story. Young Thug had claimed that criticism against him would harm the rap community even more, stating,

"Bashing me only goin f*ck that rap community up more, I’m the blue to this fake ass game." 6ix9ine said. "This b***ymon talking bout bashing him only gonna f*ck up the rap game. n******a you the reason the rap game f*cked up. 85% of y'all be undercover rattin. 'Mane watch ott.' I said this 5 years ago and y'all called me crazy."

6ix9ine speaks on Young Thug’s tweet pic.twitter.com/mMyGh5ONUq — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 7, 2025

Rejecting this idea, 6ix9ine argued that Young Thug himself had played a role in creating problems in hip hop. He also called out much of the rap industry for being dishonest behind the scenes and said he had brought up these issues years ago.

Backlash surrounding Young Thug, Peewee Roscoe, Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Durk over leaked audio

DJ Akademiks posted 6ix9ine’s comments on Instagram, which caused the exchange to blow up even more. People in the comments had mixed reactions. Some talked about how 6ix9ine’s history of working with the police in his kidnapping case was different from the stuff being said about Young Thug right now. Others said they’d rather leave all this drama behind and just enjoy music from other artists instead.

The backlash around Young Thug started when a clip of him being interrogated showed up online. In the video, he talks about rapper Peewee Roscoe, who sparked claims that he was working with law enforcement. Thug denied these claims later.

Roscoe came to his defense, saying people misunderstood Thug’s actions and that he did not see the comments as a betrayal. According to Roscoe, Thug’s behavior during the questioning matched what he believed was acceptable.

Even with Roscoe backing him, the debate didn’t stop there. In the following days, more leaked jailhouse calls surfaced from Young Thug. These calls stirred up the controversy even more. During the recordings, he spoke about other artists like Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Durk. This fueled fresh discussions about his public image, his role in the rap world, and the legal troubles connected to the YSL RICO case.

The leaks also brought bigger names into the conversation, such as 6ix9ine. Young Thug’s situation keeps drawing public interest, highlighting how leaked calls can affect ongoing court cases.