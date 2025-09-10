“Battle of the rats”: Netizens react to 6ix9ine dissing Young Thug in new song preview

6ix9ine Previews New Song Aimed at Young Thug Amid Ongoing Tensions (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

The conflict between 6ix9ine and Young Thug has intensified following the release of a new song preview shared by 6ix9ine on Instagram. On Tuesday, the rapper dropped a snippet of the track, taking aim at Young Thug as online chatter continues about "snitching" claims linked to the Atlanta artist. 6ix9ine's Instagram post came with a caption talking about betrayal and included the line,

"Seen a snake turn spider turn rat don’t tell the world just please let me out man watchaht."

6ix9ine previews new song dissing Young Thug

pic.twitter.com/U2hTpIoulh — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 9, 2025

The song also features a twist on the "Itsy Bitsy Spider" nursery rhyme, which has people buzzing about the preview. The video sparked a range of responses in the comments.

"Battle of the rats, Lets go !!" an X user commented on 6ix9ine’s preview of a new song dissing Young Thug.

Mixed fan reactions emerge as 6ix9ine previews diss track aimed at Young Thug

Some users on X speculated about whether Young Thug would respond with a track of his own, while others described the feud as a “rat off” between the two rappers.

"Let's wait for young thug to pick up the mic and give him a response," an X user commented.

"It's a rat off, we are about to find out between 6ix9ine and Thug who is the better rapper rat. We expect a reply," another reacted.

Several commenters dismissed 6ix9ine’s relevance in the current music scene, comparing his financial standing to that of other viral figures, while others noted that the rapper “doesn’t disappoint” when it comes to stirring controversy.

"Does anyone think Tekashi is still the least bit relevant? This dude is broke as a joke. I’m pretty sure the Island boys are better off financially these days," one wrote.

"That's how they go about dissing one another until one person goes d0wn.... Cos the other is angry at him. Cmon guys you can sing ur song without dissing no one," another wrote.

"At this point, 6ix9ine beefs with anybody breathing," one said.

6ix9ine escalates feud as Young Thug denies snitching claims and responds to leaked calls

Earlier this month, people started sharing old audio that seemed to show Young Thug talking about fellow rapper Peewee Roscoe during a police questioning. The clip sparked a lot of talk, but both Thug and Roscoe have come out to say it doesn't prove they helped the cops in any way. Thug argued that the audio had been misinterpreted, stating his comments were not an admission of wrongdoing.

As the discussion continued, Young Thug addressed the situation on X (formerly Twitter), warning that the criticism could harm the hip-hop community. 6ix9ine responded by accusing him of contributing to the culture’s problems, referencing past remarks he made about widespread dishonesty in the industry.

In the days following the resurfaced audio, additional controversy arose when several of Young Thug’s phone calls from jail were leaked. The recordings included criticisms of other artists and personal admissions, sparking further backlash. Thug later posted a public apology on social media, expressing regret and asking for forgiveness from those involved.

6ix9ine’s latest preview adds a musical layer to the feud, bringing their ongoing exchanges into a public forum once again. It remains to be seen whether the track will be officially released in full or if the exchanges between the two artists will continue primarily on social media.