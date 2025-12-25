Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods (Image via Getty)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Jordyn Woods is engaged to NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, a development the couple confirmed on Christmas Day after five years together.

The announcement arrived hours following Towns and the New York Knicks edging out the Cleveland Cavaliers 126–124 at Madison Square Garden, wrapping his achievement into a spotlighted stretch of holidays and big games.

On Christmas Day, they announced their engagement with a shared post on Instagram. Photos came from Overstory, a rooftop spot high above New York City. One picture has Towns kneeling, ring in hand, and Woods’ face shows surprise, maybe even tears.

The caption accompanying the post read, “Merry Christmas,” followed by a red heart, Christmas tree, and diamond ring emoji. Woods wore a white satin dress paired with a matching fur coat, while Towns appeared in dark trousers and a jacket suited to the winter setting.







A few months before the official word came out on December 25th, rumors already swirled around their future move. The announcement merely confirmed what many had quietly guessed.

Early in October, Woods posted several selfies to Instagram. A noticeable ring sat on her left hand in each photo. She wore a hoodie with the New York Knicks logo that day.

Around the same time, Towns was traded from Minnesota Timberwolves to the Knicks. People began noticing how close together these events happened. The dates made some wonder about what it all meant.

Around the same period, Woods also participated in a Snapchat bridal-themed filter challenge while waiting in an In-N-Out drive-thru.

The filter cycled through wedding gowns and accessories, prompting her to caption the video with text referencing “building my dream wedding vibe.”

While engaging with the filter, Woods addressed the ongoing curiosity directly, saying,



“I don’t really love these choices right now,” before adding, “but since all of you keep asking when I’m getting married, might as well.”



Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Jordyn Woods’ long road to this milestone







Even though Woods wasn’t part of the main cast, she showed up enough on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that fans recognized her when the series was at its peak.

Because of those appearances, people still connect her big moments - like getting engaged - to that time in the spotlight.

Back in 2020, Woods and Towns started seeing each other. They’ve said it grew from a long stretch of friendship that came first.

Their early months together unfolded during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that also brought significant personal loss.

Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died in April 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19, an event both have cited as deeply shaping their bond.

Reflecting on the origins of their relationship during Woods’ Instagram series Regular-ish, Towns explained how friendship gradually became something deeper. He said,



“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people, and just became friends, and ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”



He also described how the circumstances of the pandemic forced clarity. Towns said,



“It just so happened, the COVID came, and kind of brought its challenges, and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more, and we chose the latter.”



Woods echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of familiarity and trust. During the same conversation, she said,



“I think it's kind of cool dating your best friend. We know each other. We know each other's hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days, and we've been through a lot of bad days together.”



The pair have hit a few shared moments out in the open since that time. By May of 2024, it had been four years since they were dating, and Woods posted thoughts about what those years held.

Within that year came a track called “Be with You,” made for Towns, holding one line in particular,



“‘Cause all I want to do is be with you, be with you, be with you.”



Woods has also spoken openly about what sustains their relationship. In an interview with PEOPLE in November 2023, she identified core values that she believes underpin their partnership. “Friendship and trust,” Woods said.



“We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other, because a lot of people don't really get to know each other and they go into this relationship. So, we've been through a lot together. We've seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation.”



Towns has publicly acknowledged Woods’ support throughout his NBA career, noting her presence at games whenever possible and her involvement in the rhythm of his professional life.

He has previously described her daily support as meaningful, particularly after experiencing family loss early in their relationship.

Now stepping into view again, Woods finds attention returning after time on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Even though the show is over, Keeping Up with the Kardashians still shapes how people see Woods - her recent engagement marks a new phase, one lived outside the cameras yet colored by what came before.

A date for the wedding remains unshared. Yet their announcement on Christmas Day ended months of guesswork, marking a shift for Woods and Towns.

Stay tuned for more updates.