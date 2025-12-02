"This is a disease" - Podcaster Tim Miller blasts Megyn Kelly for having "torture fantasies" about Venezuelans after Pete Hegseth's drug boat reports

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 10: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth waits for the arrival of Qatari Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud Al Thani during a welcoming ceremony at the Pentagon on October 10, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. Hegseth announced today that the Pentagon has agreed to host a new Qatari Emeri air force facility at the Mountain Home Airbase in Idaho. (Photo by John McDonnell/Getty Images)

Tim Miller bashed Megyn Kelly for her remarks about Venezuelans amid military strikes on suspected drug boats. A video of Kelly captured her saying that she would want to "see them suffer." She even said that she'd like to witness Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth "make it last a long time so they lose a limb and bleed out."

This remark seemingly angered Tim Miller, who responded through a tweet and wrote,

"…we don't even know who the dead people are yet? How sick do you have to be to have torture fantasies about random venezuelans who may be drug dealers but also may be day laborers or humans being trafficked. This is a disease."

Kelly reportedly said,

"I really do kind of not only wanna see them killed in the water, whether they're on the boat or in the water, but I'd really like to see them suffer."

The comments surfaced amid scrutiny that the Trump administration has been facing from lawmakers about the aforementioned alleged military strikes. According to the BBC, a report suggested that a follow-up strike was ordered to kill the survivors of a previous attack. On Friday, The Washington Post reported that two people survived an attack that happened in September.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly ordered to go ahead with a second attack to kill the survivors as well. Hegseth has, however, denied the claims. President Trump too has stated that he believed Pete Hegseth's claims in the situation.

Pete Hegseth allegedly "gave a spoken directive" to "kill everybody" on board

The report that was published by Friday claimed that Pete Hegseth "gave a spoken directive" to "kill everybody" on the alleged drug boat. Later, a Special Operations commander reportedly complied with Hegseth's commands and "ordered a second strike."

While lawmakers questioned the second strike, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that "Admiral (Frank) Bradley worked well within his authority and the law." Leavitt further claimed that while a second strike was ordered, Pete Hegseth did not give any particular order to "kill everybody." Leavitt added,

"President (Donald) Trump and Secretary Hegseth have made it clear that presidentially designated narco-terrorist groups are subject to lethal targeting in accordance with the laws of war."

According to the BBC, Leavitt neither confirmed that there were two survivors nor that there were orders to kill them. As previously mentioned, Hegseth refuted the claims, describing them to be "fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory." On Monday, Pete Hegseth took to X to address the situation and even extended support to Admiral Bradley.

"Admiral Mitch Bradley is an American hero, a true professional, and has my 100% support. I stand by him and the combat decisions he has made—on the September 2 mission and all others since. America is fortunate to have such men protecting us. When this @DeptofWar says we have the back of our warriors—we mean it," wrote Hegseth.

This tweet prompted many netizens to share their take on the same. A lot of them believed that Hegseth was throwing Admiral Bradley under the bus by claiming that it was the latter who took all the combat decisions. Meanwhile, others interpreted Hegseth's tweet as a compliment for the Special Operations commander.