Who is Chris Blake Griffith? Cardi B and JT beef explained as duo engage in online back and forth

Cardi B attends Cardi B "Am I The Drama" meet and greet at DBS Sounds on September 22, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

A few days after releasing her album, Am I the Drama?, rapper Cardi B is embroiled in a public feud with fellow rapper JT. The beef between Cardi and JT was reignited in particular when the latter brought up Chris Blake Griffith in reference to Cardi’s current partner, NFL player Stefon Diggs, with who she is expecting a child.

Chris Blake Griffith is a sports and culture marketing executive at W&L Entertainment Relations and Management, as per his LinkedIn. He has worked in the industry for 11 years, and he advises artist and athletes in his position.

Griffith is playing a crucial role in the feud between Cardi and JT. According to Complex, JT cited an interview given by Griffith to media personality Tasha K, in which he alleged that he was s*xually assaulted by Cardi’s partner Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B & JT go back-and-forth in new tweets regarding allegations of their boyfriends & Cardi’s latest diss against JT. pic.twitter.com/uvlIEW6NLi — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 23, 2025

As per Hot New Hip Hop, Griffith also previously shared screenshots of DMs he claimed were exchanged between him and the rapper Drake.

This claim was denied by DJ Akademiks who alleged that they were “fake DMs,” sent by Griffith in retaliation for refusing to help him “expose” Diggs.

About the beef between Cardi B and JT

Cardi B and JT’s relationship initially began on a positive note when the two rappers worked together on City Girls’ (which was then composed of JT and Yung Miami) song Twerk, which was released in 2018, according to Complex.

In Music notes that Cardi and JT’s relationship soured over label and industry conflicts. The pair also fought it out on social media after JT failed to mention Cardi while congratulation GloRilla on her and Cardi’s track Tomorrow 2.

This month, Cardi reignited her feud with JT when the rapper included a diss track, Magnet, in Cardi’s new album, Am I the Drama?

The track included digs which were aimed at JT and her partner Lil Uzi Vert, according to In Music.

The feud escalated to back and forth posts on social media platform X when JT brought up Chris Blake Griffith’s accusations against Cardi’s partner Stefon Diggs, and wrote,

“This is f***ing NUTTS & sad! Gay men should be protected. I feel like this isn't being taken seriously enough.”

In another post, she took a direct aim at Cardi and wrote,

“CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!!. Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!!”

CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!! Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!! https://t.co/Xystc2OJc3 — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) September 23, 2025

In between her digs at Cardi, JT also took time out to respond to the Bodak Yellow rapper’s supporters, and clapped back by saying,

“No idgaf if that b***h sale 1 million units she gone always be a FRAUD non rapping h*e. b***h couldn't even find a word to rhyme with fake! We saw it with our own eyes.”

In a since deleted post on X, Cardi, according to Complex, addressed Griffith’s accusations against Diggs and wrote,

“Chris lied because he was stealing and got caught.. there’s receipts for that. He lied on Gervonta Davis too and changed the story 1000 times.”

Cardi also slammed JT and her partner by sharing unverified details from their personal life. While clapping back, Cardi wrote,

“I want justice for them babies ya man make you ab**t everytime...ask what he told me about how he felt when he wanted to see Britt in that court room and she didn't show up or do I need to play the audio?? And don't let me say what he was sayin about Roc Nation.. JUST UNGRATEFUL”

It remains to be seen how the feud between Cardi B and JT will progress, and if the two rappers manage to air their differences out and reconcile. For now, it seems that things are still tense between the two.