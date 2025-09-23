What happened to Jay Towers? Radio host’s hospital post sparks concern among fans

Jay Towers (Image via Facebook/@Jay Towers )

Jay Towers recently sustained a head injury during a trip to Las Vegas. On September 22, the FOX 2 Detroit anchor and 100.3 WNIC radio host shared a picture of himself on a hospital bed on Facebook, which raised concern among fans.

"Yes, I'm ok. The Vegas trip, however, did not go quite as planned. I’ll give the update Monday morning," the caption stated.

Internet users prayed for his fast recovery, with one user writing:

"Wow, those are stitches! Hope you're safe and healing."

"Yikes -- must be quite a story. Glad you're okay!" another user stated.

"Whoa 😳 Jay !!! What happened?! Heal ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹Fast feel better too ! Tells us all the story when your ready," another user shared.

"hope you have a speedy recovery 🙏🙏" another user said.

Subsequently, the host described the incident on the September 22 episode of his radio show, Jay Towers in the Morning, stating that the trip to Vegas "did not go as planned." He explained that he went to Vegas for the iHeartRadio Music Festival events, a photoshoot with Mariah Carey, and also caught Janet Jackson’s show.

After sleeping for just around three hours, he woke up and spent time with his best friend, Jim Bower. He added that he wasn't hungry and wasn't drinking much water.

Jay further explained that he went to bed at 8 p.m. However, around two hours later, he woke up feeling uneasy.

"Seven o'clock I put my computer on, I put some shows on, and by eight o'clock, I fell asleep. I was like, it was about eight o'clock, and I fell asleep. I wake up at 10:00 p.m. out of a sound sleep, and something doesn’t feel right. I felt like my heart was beating really, really fast, and my head felt hazy. I started to panic because it was a way I’ve never felt before. All of a sudden, my shirt was drenched. Soaked," he said.

"I'm crawling on the floor": Jay Towers describes waking up unconscious

Furthermore, in his aforementioned radio show, Jay Towers shared that after waking up uneasy, he decided to call the front desk, which eventually did not connect.

He explained that he went unconscious for a while and woke up crawling on the ground with blood on his hands.

"And honestly, this is the part like I don't know what happened next. But the next thing I know is now I'm like crawling on the floor and I'm looking at my hand. So I passed out, and I thought I hit maybe the nightstand of the bed, or I don't know what I hit. At this time, I have no clue," he explained.

He finally hit the room service button on the phone and told them about his situation.

"So I'm trying to find this phone, and I hit either the room service button. You know the phones have buttons at the top front desk room. So I hit a button, and I said 'I'm bleeding. I'm on the floor and I don't know what's wrong, and can you like send somebody?'"

Subsequently, he explained that he went on to unlock the door and passed out again.

"I pass out again over and there's like these two nice chairs and a little table by the front door, like the kind of your entrance way. So I must have passed out on top of the chair because the chair was flipped over. I was on the floor. And that's when the security came in."

The security was followed by paramedics, who checked his blood pressure; the top number was 60. He also explained that the cut was so deep his skull was visible, which required stitches. Jay was also told he was severely dehydrated and was advised to see a cardiologist.

He further explained that he was nervous being in the hotel room by himself after the incident, stating:

"I was terrified after that. Listen, and all the jokes aside, like I honestly, that was scary. When you're bleeding and wake up passed out on the floor and see blood everywhere and you don’t know what happened, it’s scary."

Jay Towers also confirmed that he was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol during the incident, clarifying that he had one drink two days before it.