"It's a dying format" - Jesse Watters wonders if Disney will renew Jimmy Kimmel's contract after it ends in January 2026

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during Carol Burnett's Hand and Footprint in the Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

A video of FOX News host Jesse Watters talking about whether Jimmy Kimmel's contract will be renewed by Disney, once it ends in January 2026. The clip began getting viral after it was revealed by Disney that they were bringing back Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night show.

In the viral video, Watters first said that he understood why Disney took this decision to bring Kimmel back. According to the FOX News host, Kimmel will possibly read out from something curated by his lawyers and act "trite for a second." To quote Watters, he said,

"I understand why Kimmel is coming back: he will probably read something that the lawyers wrote for him and act trite for a second.. then he will carry on and be the exact same Jimmy Kimmel that we're used to."

He added,

"But how much longer are we going to get him? His deal's up in January. Is Disney going to put up with this guy - he's in second place, losing cash, it’s a dying format."

According to Watters, Jimmy Kimmel would not be able to continue his show this way and was soon coming to a permanent halt. Meanwhile, even before the announcement was made by Disney, several exclusive sources revealed that talks were on between Kimmel and officials from Disney and ABC.

Insiders opened up about the real reason behind Jimmy Kimmel's comeback with his late-night show

The Daily Mail reported that insiders have revealed the real reason behind bringing Jimmy Kimmel's show back, a few days after it was canceled indefinitely. According to an exclusive source, Kimmel decided to come back only for his staff and out of respect for them. The source further added,

"He is coming back for everyone that works for him and out of respect for them, he wanted everyone in his crew not to miss any pay and any more work than they already have missed."

The source further claimed that Jimmy Kimmel was up for never coming back on ABC anymore. He, however, decided to come back so that his staff could get some more time to think about what they wanted to do in the future. The source even stated that Kimmel apparently had plans to leave ABC the moment their contract got over, unless the network offered him a hefty sum of money in the new contract, if any.

Meanwhile, another source told The Daily Mail that they had no idea what Kimmel's opening monologue would be on Tuesday. According to the source, nobody knew if he was going to avoid talking about the suspension or defend his own stance. The source then continued,

"The last week has made his balls bigger, not smaller. I expect him to come out swinging and I think everyone here does. We are depending on him to stand up for what's right. If he doesn't, there will be a mutiny."

While many celebrated this comeback on social media, a lot of netizens actually bashed Disney for the announcement.

The decision to indefinitely cancel Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show faced massive criticism not just from his fans but also from several celebrities.