Candace Owens theorizes that Charlie Kirk could have been shot by an assassin hiding in an underground tunnel behind the UVU stage

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 25: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on June 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Candace Owens posted a video on her Candace podcast on September 23, 2025, where she spoke about Charlie Kirk's assassination. From Erika Kirk's speech and Kash Patel's reaction to the incident to her speculations about the assassination, Owens opened up about everything. At one point in the video, she spoke about what she believed possibly happened to Kirk.

According to Candace Owens, there could be a possibility that the assassin was actually hiding in an underground tunnel behind the stage at Utah Valley University. In the video, she said,

"There is a massive pipeline that was almost exactly behind where Charlie was sitting... they told me that that was a trapdoor now I'm not implying someone, you know popped up and shot Charlie, but that's a close-up of that area..."

The internet has sleuthed that there was someone who moved the camera above Charlie’s head about 5 minutes after he was shot.



I was able to speak to that individual and see the footage and I’ll tell you what I saw— or more importantly, what I didn’t see.… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 19, 2025

She added,

"I'm just implying that there's an entire underground there and I remember when I looked at the footage I felt like it was coming up..."

She continued by stating that she had been wondering if these possibilities were considered by the federal agencies looking into the assassination that happened on September 10, 2025. She further theorized that while it had been assumed and considered that the firing happened from above, it possibly happened from below.

Exploring more about Candace Owens' statements on her podcast about the assassination of Charlie Kirk

As previously mentioned, Candace Owens touched on a number of topics on the latest episode of her podcast, which is available on both YouTube and Spotify. At one point during the podcast episode (6:54), Owens opened up about the individual whose video went viral, capturing him taking down the camera that was just behind Kirk, after the shooting.

Candace revealed that she had recognized the man and decided to contact him. She claimed to have asked him to share the entire truth behind the action, since it led to multiple conspiracy theories on the internet.

In a previous episode that was shared by Owens, on September 20, she revealed that the individual in the viral clip was actually someone from Turning Point USA. The man apparently thought that it would make sense for him to secure the footage so that he could hand it over to the feds. Candace reportedly asked the person to send her the footage, but he eventually declined to do so.

In the latest video, Candace Owens further talked about a tweet that was originally uploaded by Andrew Kolvet, a Turning Point USA spokesperson. In the tweet, Kolvet revealed that the authorities did not find an exit wound on Kirk, post the assassination. In the tweet, Kolvet claimed that Charlie had saved other lives, in a way, since the bullet did not leave his body.

Owens said that many people bashed Kolvet after the tweet. According to Owens, Andrew Kolvet is a PR agent and his primary job is "to respond to online chatter." At the same time, Owens claimed that Kolvet was quite close to Charlie Kirk as well.

Further in the latest podcast episode, Candace Owens opened up about Erika Kirk's speech at Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday, in Arizona. According to Candace, it was a strong speech and highlighted the part where Erika chose to "forgive".