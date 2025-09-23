Nexstar doubles down on Jimmy Kimmel boycott, extending late-night TV turmoil

UNSPECIFIED - NOVEMBER 17: In this screengrab, Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the 2021 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals on November 17, 2021. (Photo by Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals)

After Disney announced it would resume showing new episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Nexstar Media, a big TV station group, said it will not put the show on its channels. The decision highlights ongoing tensions between network programming choices and local station policies. It points to a wider debate about the content and corporate control in television.

Nexstar pulls Jimmy Kimmel Live! after ABC flags comments

Nexstar made clear on Tuesday that it had to cut off Jimmy Kimmel Live! after ABC called the host's words "ill-timed and insensitive" during a sensitive moment of big concern. The firm stressed that this move will stay as it looks for sure signs that all parties involved are dedicated to promoting respectful and constructive dialogue in the communities its stations serve. In their words:

"We made a decision last week to preempt ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s 'ill-timed and insensitive' comments at a critical time in our national discourse. We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve."

Nexstar also said that the show can still be seen all over the country via Disney's streaming sites, while its local spots keep putting news and other shows first that fit what their viewers like. They continued:

"In the meantime, we note that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' will be available nationwide on multiple Disney-owned streaming products, while our stations will focus on continuing to produce local news and other programming relevant to their respective markets."

Disney ends Kimmel suspension after FCC pressure prompts temporary pull from some markets

Last week, Disney temporarily pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Nexstar and Sinclair chose not to broadcast the show in their markets, right after Kimmel's words about the death of the conservative activist, Charlie Kirk. This happened as the head of the FCC, Brendan Carr, hinted that they might review complaints of "news distortion" against ABC if they kept showing the show.

After many talks inside Disney, on Monday, they said that Kimmel's break was over, noting conversations with the host and a desire to address the situation thoughtfully before resuming the show on Tuesday.

