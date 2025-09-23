Did Charlie Kirk's assassination prompt Kelly Clarkson to cut ties with the brand backing LGBTQ causes? Viral claim debunked

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

A new unfounded rumor about Kelly Clarkson surfaced on the internet recently. A recent social media claim states that the American Idol Season 1 winner severed ties with brands backing LGBTQ+ causes. Latest News, a Facebook page with over 46K followers, posted the unverified report about Clarkson.

The original poster claimed that the Chemistry singer-songwriter’s decision to cut ties was prompted by Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin’s connection to the community. The viral Facebook post also featured an untrustworthy third-party link to a news story, corroborating the claims about Kelly Clarkson.

However, like many viral rumors that surfaced after Charlie Kirk’s death, the social media report about the Meaning of Life artist is also fabricated. There is no evidence supporting the assertion that Kelly Clarkson cut ties with any brands supporting LGBTQ+ due to certain revelations about the Charlie Kirk murder suspect.

For those unaware, Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed a significant detail during an interview with Fox News earlier this month. He stated that Tyler Robinson, the man suspected of being Kirk's assassin, was in a relationship with his roommate, who is reportedly transitioning. Cox told Fox News:

“There are a couple things that we can confirm that have been reported. We do know that the roommate that we had originally talked about, we can confirm that that roommate is a boyfriend who is transitioning from male to female. I will say that that person [the roommate] has been very cooperative with authorities.”

Kelly Clarkson has neither reacted to the news nor backed away from supporting LGBTQ+ causes. It is not the only fake news circulating about the Wrapped in Red, as another social media rumor claimed that she paid a tribute to Kirk. Lead Stories, a fact-checking website, debunked the fabricated report a few days back.

Kelly Clarkson has been a longtime advocate of the LGBTQ+ community

The Piece by Piece artist has been an LGBTQIA+ ally throughout her career, whether through music or public statements. The music videos for her tracks, Tie it Up and Heartbeat Song, are well-known for depicting same-sex couples. In 2018, she also hit back at a troll who made homophobic comments.

A Twitter user posted a wedding picture with her wife in 2018 and tagged Kelly, while writing, “WE DID IT.” Clarkson reacted and tweeted back:

“Congrats you two!! 😊❤️ 👰”

However, a hater replied under Kelly’s tweet:

“Sorry Kelly.... love your music but I don't dig the d****...still a sin any way you cut it.”

I almost didn’t respond 2 this because hate doesn’t deserve a spotlight but u know what, truth does, & the truth is that God is Love, & Love shared between two people should be praised not condemned in my personal opinion. I love u 2 although we see the world/love differently. https://t.co/63KjhMrZVU — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 20, 2018

Clarkson gave a dignified response by quoting them:

“I almost didn’t respond 2 this because hate doesn’t deserve a spotlight but u know what, truth does, & the truth is that God is Love, & Love shared between two people should be praised not condemned in my personal opinion. I love u 2 although we see the world/love differently.”

Earlier this year, Kelly Clarkson garnered admiration for her gender-flipped cover of Your Love by The Outfield. In her rendition of the 1985 hit, the singer kept the lyrics as-is by using Josie's original name and pronouns. She also winked while singing:

“Josie's on a vacation far away /

Come around and talk it over /

So many things that I wanna say /

You know I like my girls a little bit older /

I just wanna use your love tonight /

And I don't wanna lose your love tonight”

The Kellyoke moment from the February 2025 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show went viral, according to Out.com.

