Kelly Clarkson returns to NBC special weeks after ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s death

Jonas Brothers with Kelly Clarkson via @nbc

Kelly Clarkson returns to the stage this evening, August 20, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT with her NBC special, "Songs & Stories," a four-part series airing on Tuesdays through September 10. Songs & Stories was filmed in Nashville in late May 2025, right before the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, on August 7.

The series begins with the Jonas Brothers, who share heart-touching stories and songs. Songs & Stories was filmed in an intimate Nashville studio with Kelly Clarkson and various artists, including the Jonas Brothers, mid-1960s guitarist and singer Stevie Nicks, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone.

The Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe, and Kevin - open up the series this evening, discussing their 20 years in the music business and performing an acoustic version of “Year 3000.”

In a preview clip, Clarkson laughs, recalling how their 2006 cover name-checked her: “It had outsold Kelly Clarkson!” She joins them, playfully shouting her name mid-song, a moment of levity that contrasts with her recent grief.

The Jonas Brothers, fresh off their August 8 album Greetings From Your Hometown, bring a nostalgic energy. Joe Jonas told NBC -

“Kelly’s like a big sister to us.”

referencing their 2005 tour together. Their episode, taped before Blackstock’s passing, delves into their evolution from Disney stars to global icons, with Clarkson drawing out candid tales - such as Nick’s solo ventures and Kevin’s fatherhood. Their chemistry, honed through years of Kelly Clarkson Show appearances, makes the premiere a must-watch.

A heavy loss for Kelly Clarkson

Brandon Blackstock, 48, succumbed to melanoma after a three-year battle, as confirmed by the Silver Bow County Coroner. The father of Clarkson’s children, River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 9, passed away at home in Butte, Montana. On August 6, Clarkson cancelled her Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions (set for August 15-30, 2025), stating on her Instagram stories:

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Clarkson’s priority remains her children, who are grieving their father's death. “Kelly’s heartbroken for River and Remy,” a PEOPLE source shared.

Despite a bitter 2020 divorce, finalized in 2022 after disputes over Blackstock’s management fees, she shielded her kids from negativity. “She always put their bond with Brandon first,” the source noted.

Music as Salvation: Kelly Clarkson's career

Clarkson's work matches her tenacity. Her 2015 single, "Piece by Piece," originally a tribute to Blackstock's fatherhood, became an anthem of strength after their separation and its re-interpretation as a song of resistance. In Songs & Stories, Clarkson sang this song with Nick, their voices wrapping around each other in this moment of shared healing.

"Music holds your hand through pain," she told the Jonas Brothers, but now her quote takes on new depth. The Jonas Brothers’ joyful energy expands Clarkson’s ability to feel joy in this performance with them, and their acoustic set was a reminder of how music can unite us all.

Where to watch Kelly Clarkson:

The Kelly Clarkson Show returns September 23, 2025, and her Vegas residency is rescheduled for July 10-25, 2026. Songs & Stories is a testament to her strength, amplified by the Jonas Brothers’ warmth. As Nick told her, “Sing your truth.”

Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to see Clarkson shine through sorrow.