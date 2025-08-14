Brandon Blackstock’s obituary quietly reveals he dated Kelly Clarkson’s former assistant after divorce

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, passed away recently from cancer. The family has now released an obituary that reveals some surprising new details about his life that were never known to the public. One of the parts that caught everyone's attention was how Kelly Clarkson or Melissa Ashworth were never even mentioned in the entirety of the obituary; however, the kids that they shared with Brandon Blackstock were.

As for who he was dating, it came to light with the line that revealed he was "building a life" with Brittney Marie Jones, who was the former assistant of Brandon's ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson. The obituary reads:

"Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana."

Who is Brittney Marie Jones, the one who was dating Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband?

Brittney Marie Jones worked as a production assistant to Kelly Clarkson at the time the latter was still married to Brandon Blackstock. She had to be with Kelly all the time and even worked on her tours and onsite management.

Then, in 2018, Brittney was promoted to a management assistant at Startstruck Entertainment, the company that is owned by Brandon Blackstock and his father.

However, it seems that she and Brandon got together after the latter had separated from Kelly Clarkson following their divorce and a battle for their Montana ranch. Brandon bought a new one and relocated there, along with Brittney. Us Weekly reported that his family knew about the relationship and were quite supportive of the same.

After he was diagnosed, he had decided to leave the music industry and settle down at the ranch, and this is why the obituary reads that he was trying to build a life with Brittney at the time of his passing.

How did Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, die?

Brandon Blackstock has been dealing with cancer for three years now, as his obituary reads. He passed away on August 7, 2025, at the age of 48, due to the same condition. Just a day before, Kelly Clarkson had delayed her Las Vegas residency shows to be with him as the situation worsened. She posted about it on her social media, letting the fans and all the ticket-buyers know that her kids' father needs her right now.

The cancer that claimed Brandon Blackstock is called Melanoma. It is considered the deadliest type of skin cancer out there if not detected early and treated. In a recent season of The Kardashians, even Khloé had revealed getting Melanoma on her face, but it was cured after it was detected.

