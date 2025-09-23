Pillsbury unveils limited-edition Funfetti Sourdough Bread Mix with colorful sprinkles

Pillsbury (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Pillsbury is adding a new twist to a beloved baking classic with its new, limited-edition Funfetti Sourdough Bread Mix. Known for its tangy flavor and rustic texture, sourdough has always been a top pick for home bakers, especially since the surge of interest during the pandemic.

Now, Pillsbury is adding a playful twist by adding its famous Funfetti bits, making the plain loaf a bright and eye-catching creation. The mix puts together the warm feel of handmade bread with the bright joy of Funfetti, giving bakers a chance to add a happy, fresh twist to their own bread.

Pillsbury is adding a playful turn to home baking with the start of its limited-edition Funfetti Sourdough Bread Mix. Priced at $9.99, the kit has sourdough bread mix, yeast, and a pack of bright sprinkles, making it easy to create a festive loaf at home. Dan Anglemyer, the Chief Operating Officer at Hometown Food Company, says the launch aims to add more joy to everyday moments, giving fans a new way to party with the known Funfetti style. In his words:

"Funfetti has always been about making celebrations more colorful... With this launch, we're giving fans a new way to bake joy into life's moments—whether it's a weekend bake, an album-listening party, or just an everyday moment made brighter with sprinkles."

Funfetti is generating buzz on Instagram after showing off its new product, the Pillsbury Funfetti Sourdough Bread Mix. The brand got people excited with a video that showed how to bake the bright, sprinkle-packed bread topped with sweet frosting.

They then said that this special mix will be out for a limited time. You can only buy it on Funfetti.com, and you can start to order it on September 24 at 12 p.m. ET. Once supplies are gone, the playful twist on sourdough won't be restocked.

