Pumpkin Spice Lovers Rejoice: Pillsbury Grands Rolls Make a Comeback

Pillsbury is once again embracing the flavors of the season with a comeback that's sure to excite fans of its baked goods. Known for a wide range of ready-to-bake staples and seasonal creations, the brand is a home favorite for all, from quick weeknight desserts to festive breakfast spreads.

As fall comes close and companies bring out pumpkin, apple, and spice-filled snacks, Pillsbury is in the game by bringing back a loved fall treat just right for colder days and warm get-togethers.

Pillsbury revives fall tradition with the return of its Pumpkin Spice Rolls

Pillsbury is bringing back a fall favorite with its well-loved Grands Pumpkin Spice Rolls. This limited-edition flavor blends the brand's signature soft, gooey rolls with the warm touch of Cinnabon cinnamon and a pumpkin spice-filled icing. It's a seasonal staple for a lot of fans.

Pillsbury's range of Grands rolls is always popular, but the Pumpkin Spice Rolls have a special spot for customers who eagerly await their return each year. Their old-timey taste and simple ready-to-bake setup have made them more than just a breakfast option - they're a cozy fall tradition in many homes.

Pillsbury's Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls return as fans call them a seasonal must-have

Pumpkin spice time is here, and with it, Pillsbury's pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls are back. After a year-long hiatus, fans are rushing to stock up, saying the seasonal favorites are some of the best things from the brand. Shoppers at Pillsbury's and Target's online stores have called the rolls "flavorful," "moist," and even "the best cinnamon rolls" from Pillsbury, sparking a wave of excitement online.

For those who love fall tastes, these special rolls are back in stores. But, if you're not into pumpkin, you can try Pillsbury's new Flaky Chocolate Rolls and Flaky Caramel Rolls for a new kind of fall sweet.

