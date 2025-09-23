Fans love the inside peek Gigi Hadid gave at daughter Khai’s unforgettable 5th birthday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Gigi Hadid attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid threw a party for her daughter Khai’s fifth birthday, and it was Disney-themed. The 30-year-old supermodel who shares Khai with Zayn Malik shared rare photos from her daughter’s fifth birthday party.

Khai looked adorable. She wore black and white gingham pants and a polka dot ruffled top. Her ponytail hair, accessorized with ribbons, matched her pretty outfit.

Hadid donned a grey t-shirt and yellow polka skirt for the occasion. Other slides showed an inflated balloon in figure 5, cut-out cardboards, a heart-shaped cake and a sign which read “Khai is five.”

On September 20, 2025, the supermodel marked her daughter’s birthday by sharing a carousel of photos on her Instagram Stories. The first photo was of her and her mini-me at a stable.

Khai wore pink cowgirl boots, brown chaps and a denim jacket with cuffed sleeves. The model wore a camouflage sweatshirt, jeans and a baseball cap as she crouched beside the birthday girl. Gigi wrote over the picture:

'My girl is 5 today,'

Before adding:

"Happy Birthday to my greatest love & gift.'

Gigi also posted a throwback picture from October 2023, which showed her holding her daughter on her hip, dressed in jeans, a white T-shirt, and slicked-back hair.

What do Netizens say?

Gigi Hadid originally posted the carousel of pictures on Instagram, but it has since made its way to X, formerly known as Twitter, where fans and Netizens have gushed over them. While some commented on how Khai had grown so fast, others observed that she looked much like her mother.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

“So adorable, I can’t believe she’s five already,” a Netizen commented.

“Wait, 5 years old already,” another Netizen asked, surprised.

“5. Ain’t no wayyyyyy,” an X user added.

“I love that it doesn't matter how rich or famous or gorgeous you might be, you will still wear,” a fan stated.

“Looks like her genes won,” a user commented.

“And she is so tall,” another user added.

Gigi Hadid, in a March 2025 cover story, opened up about parenting and how she has grown with her daughter. She said:

"We grow together. You wake up and do your best and you realize it is enough, and there’s a beauty in not necessarily knowing exactly how that’s going to go. I think that’s a huge lesson that I needed. And probably one of the reasons that Khai came to me."

