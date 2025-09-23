What does "feckless" mean? Kamala Harris calls Trump a ‘tyrant" and blasts CEOs for appeasing the President

KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN - JULY 17: US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican voter Amanda Stratton on July 17, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Harris' visit, following the attempted assassination of former President Trump, makes this her fourth trip to Michigan this year and seventh visit since taking office. (Photo by Chris duMond/Getty Images)

On Monday, September 22, Kamala Harris sat down with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow for an interview. The interview was broadcast ahead of her memoir's release, marking her first one after her defeat in the 2024 presidential election.

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Kamala Harris DEMOLISHES Trump on Maddow calling him “a tyrant who's using the federal government to execute his whim and fancy because of a fragile ego” and urging “Titans of industry” to stand up to him.



THIS IS WHAT LEADERSHIP LOOKS LIKE. pic.twitter.com/AXbWxtmI0f — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 23, 2025

At one point in the interview, Harris spoke about Trump and how the wealthy CEOs in the country submitted to him, saying:

"I worked closely with the private sector over many years, and I always believed that if push came to shove, those titans of industry would be guardrails for our democracy, for the importance of sustaining democratic institutions."

Harris also put forward the idea that the business class was afraid of acting against Trump for fear of losing their luxurious assets.

"And one by one by one, they have been silent. They have been, you know, yes, I use the word feckless."

According to the Cambridge dictionary, "feckless" is a term used to describe a person who displays a weakness of character and lacks determination in life. Meanwhile, Merriam-Webster defines the term to be synonymous with someone who is worthless, irresponsible, and ineffective.

The former vice-president also spoke about capitalism, democracy, and how her opponent, Trump, was running his "regime" in a different direction, saying:

"Capitalism thrives in a democracy. And right now, we are dealing with – as I called him at my speech on the ellipse – a tyrant. We used to compare the strength of our democracy to communist dictators. That's what we're dealing with right now under Donald Trump."

Kamala Harris' memoir, titled 107 Days, will be released on Tuesday, September 23. The memoir is expected to throw light on Harris' experience of replacing Joe Biden as the presidential candidate for the Democrats in the 2024 campaign.

Kamala Harris also addressed the Jimmy Kimmel controversy in her interview

Kamala Harris reacting to ABC bringing back Jimmy Kimmel's show: "We saw the power of the people over the last few days, and it spoke volumes, and it moved a decision in the right direction." pic.twitter.com/E3roK4aQyh — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 23, 2025

Elsewhere in her MSNBC interview, Kamala Harris also addressed the ongoing Jimmy Kimmel controversy. Speaking in support of ABC's decision to bring Kimmel's show back on air, Harris told Maddow:

"Talk about the power being with the people and the people making that clear with their checkbooks as it relates to the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel. We saw the power of the people over the last few days, and it spoke volumes; it moved a decision in the right direction."

For the unversed, ABC announced that Kimmel's late-night show was being pulled off-air "indefinitely" following his remarks about Charlie Kirk's death last Monday (September 15). However, the network is already in talks about the host's return after a week.

