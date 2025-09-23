What did Sabrina Carpenter say about her love for travel in recent interview

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Best Album Award for "Short n’ Sweet" during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV)

Sabrina Carpenter is constantly on the move, shuttling between flights, shows, and stages, all from her base in Los Angeles. Recently, she had a chat with Vogue Italia, where she talked about the whirlwind pace of her career and traveling life. There, with a smile, she said that:

"I'm always busy packing and unpacking..."

This shows how fast her career has moved. Everyone knows her for her playful shows and quick improvisation on stage. Carpenter has performed side by side with famous names like Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour and has wowed crowds at big events like the 2023 Lollapalooza Festival.

The pop star and actress is also sharing her love for seeing new places and how it has changed her view of the world. From experiencing different cultures to trying new stuff, Sabrina Carpenter says her travels help her learn and inspire her creativity. This gives her fans insight into how seeing the world broadens her thoughts.

Sabrina Carpenter seeks perspective abroad as LA limits her privacy

In the same talk, Sabrina Carpenter shared that she loves Los Angeles, but the city sometimes takes away her private space and freedom. She would go to Topanga Canyon for peace, since it is a special place to her. Yet, large fires have hurt much of that area.

Now, with her close getaways changed, she travels to Europe more. She finds that being in new spots and speaking to folks far off helps her get life more than if she just stayed in the United States.

In her words:

"I don't know many places where I feel free to go without being recognized or attacked. I used to go to Topanga Canyon often, a place very dear to my heart... You learn more about life in a 20-minute conversation with an Italian than in 20 years in the United States."

