What kind of cancer did Zuza Beine have? 14-year old influencer of The Glow House passes away after lengthy health battle

Social media influencer Zuza Beine

On September 22, Zuza Beine, the teen social media influencer who documented her battle with cancer and raised awareness about the disease, passed away. She was 14 years of age at the time of her death.

Zuza Beine suffered from Acute Myeloid Leukaemia for 11 years, according to a social media post shared by her family. According to the Cleveland Clinic, Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is a rare and aggressive form of cancer that targets a patient’s blood and bone marrow.

The Clinic’s website notes that people who suffer from the cancer are usually over the age of 60, although younger adults and children can also be diagnosed with it sometimes.

On September 23, Beine’s family shared the sad news of her passing. The post shared by her family on her Instagram account stated,

“It is with broken hearts that we share that Zuza died yesterday morning. She lived 11 of her 14 years with a relentless cancer, yet lived more fully and gratefully than most. Her being changed us forever, and her dying will too.”

The Instagram post by her family also paid tribute to the fighting spirit that Beine displayed all through her life, given the fact that she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia at the age of 3.

While highlighting the complexities of traversing “a life filled with both beauty and suffering,” the post on Instagram continued,

“It is no coincidence to us that the last video she made captures what she was grateful for—a testament to a life filled with both beauty and suffering. More than anything, she wanted to be a normal, healthy kid. But what made her life so beautiful was how she learned to face the hardest circumstances, like her disease, and still live fully.”

I have followed Zuza, an amazingly beautiful soul, who has been battling cancer for 11 of her 14 yrs forever. Even on her bad days Zuza would light up the screen with her smile as she sat doing her GRWM. She was such a gift to this world and sadly has lost…

About Zuza Beine’s social media presence

Zuza Beine boasted around 2 million followers on both TikTok and Instagram, where she documented her journey with cancer.

Beine was also a member of Glow House, a collaborative content creation house which focusses on creating empowerment content for members of the Gen Z.

Despite going through the excruciating cycles of pain that accompanied her condition, Beine was also active on Instagram in the last one week before her sad demise.

She posted two reels on social media, in which she shared candid revelations about her condition. She shared with her social media followers snippets of the treatment process.

In one of the reels she candidly expressed,

“My body is so much in pain right now, it is paralyzing…my daily life has looked like this for the past 11 years.”

It is significant that the last two reels shared by Beine were evocative of the truth of her physical condition given the severity of the disease she was battling against.

However, importantly, Beine’s posts also emphasized that the possibilities of finding beauty in life.

Beine’s social media presence never sought to sugar coated her struggle with cancer. Yet, the joy of finding happiness in life that she highlighted through her online presence was hard for anybody to deny, least of all for her millions of fans who drew daily inspiration from her courageous personality.

In the last Instagram reel that she shared just a couple of days before her death, Beine pointed to the importance of being “grateful for the tiny things” in life.