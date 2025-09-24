Who are Zuza Beine’s parents? All about family as Influencer’s mom mourns daughter’s death at 14

Zuza Beine and her family (Image via Instagram/@dagmarabeine)

The internet community is grieving for 14-year-old Instagram influencer Zuza Beine, who died from a long and hard battle with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on September 22, 2025.

Zuza Beine is known for sharing get-ready-with-me clips, dancing videos, and honest updates on her health, and built a following of over 1 million people on her social platforms. Her passing has caused a flood of tributes.

Zuza’s parents, Dagmara and Ryan Beine, were at the heart of her life and journey as they not only championed her through the numerous treatments, but shared her story with honesty and courage.

Zuza's mother, Dr. Dagmara Beine, is an integrative oncology practitioner in Wisconsin. Prior to Zuza's diagnosis, she practiced as a physician assistant in emergency medicine until her daughter became ill. Since then, Dagmara has committed her professional career to research and study integrative and functional approaches to treating cancer.

Ryan Beine, Zuza's father, is also a physician assistant in medicine, but unlike his wife, is less public. However, he has been a regular presence throughout Zuza's story.

The couple has engaged their joint medical knowledge and parental instincts to advocate for early testing when Zuza was first developing symptoms as a toddler. They then worked together to deal with the complicated realities of her misdiagnosis, her repeated relapses, and treatment issues.

Remembering Zuza Beine and her mother’s efforts through personal tragedy

In 2017, Dagmara Beine established Zuza’s Way Integrative Care, a holistic health clinic providing cancer supportive care for children and adults alike.

Inspired by her own experiences supporting her daughter through relapses, bone marrow transplants, and other side effects, Dagmara developed a comprehensive approach that integrates conventional oncology with nutrition, functional medicine, and lifestyle therapies. She also authored A Parent’s Guide to Childhood Cancer, sharing insights for families facing similar challenges.

Dagmara has frequently said that her daughter was her best teacher and inspiration. On Instagram, she shared an emotional post stating that Zuza had passed away.

"She lived 11 of her 14 years with a relentless cancer, yet lived more fully and gratefully than most. Her being changed us forever, and her dying will too. It is no coincidence to us that the last video she made captures what she was grateful for — a testament to a life filled with both beauty and suffering," she wrote on Instagram.

Zuza is survived by her parents and her brother Fin, who also appears in some of her social media posts. Despite the family's medical experience and tireless work, they would often say their priority was to give Zuza normalcy and happiness outside of hospitals and treatments.