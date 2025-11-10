Who was Rachel Lynn Matthews in Frozen 2? All about actress dressed up as Katy Perry in viral Halloween picture with Orlando Bloom

Rachel Lynn Matthews (Image via Instagram/@rachellynnmatthews)

Rachel Lynn Matthews, the voice actress behind Honeymaren in Frozen 2, recently joined Orlando Bloom on Halloween, dressed up as his ex-fiancé Katy Perry, referencing her Blue Origin space flight.

The Happy Death Day actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her with Orlando dressed as a skeleton, while she wore a black wig and a blue spacesuit, similar to the one Katy Perry wore during her 11-minute Blue Origin mission to the edge of space.

For those unversed, on April 14, 2025, Perry, along with five other women, travelled to the suborbital space aboard the New Shepard NS-31 mission, marking the first all-female spaceflight in more than 60 years.

The next picture featured Lynn mimicking Perry's iconic gesture upon returning from her space flight, kissing the ground.

"Take Up Space," the image was captioned.

rachel lynn matthews meeting orlando bloom while dressed up as katy perry after she got back from her space flight and kissed the ground for halloween is by far the funniest event of the weekend pic.twitter.com/waxYt3QDyZ — nicole* 𑣿 (@bitchesnmodels) November 2, 2025

Born on October 25, 1993, Rachel Lynn Matthews is the eldest daughter of actress Leslie Landon and Brian Matthews. She made her film debut with the 2017 horror movie Happy Death Day.

In addition to appearing in films such as Upgraded, Do Revenge, and TV series Overcompensating, Lynn launched her production company, Honor Role, alongside fellow actress Camile Mendes.

When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom separate?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom separated after almost six years of engagement on July 3, 2025.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," a representative for Perry and Bloom said in a statement obtained by People Magazine.

The couple met at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016, while getting burgers from In-N-Out, Perry recalled during an episode of American Idol.

"I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren't together. So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand — he wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey, that's my burger!'" Katy shared.

After dating for almost a year, the couple separated in February 2017 but remained friends, Bloom shared in an interview with Elle on April 12, 2017.

"We're friends, it's good. We're all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."

They rekindled their romance a year later and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019. Perry and Orlando went on to announce the birth of their daughter on August 27, 2020, via UNICEF.

Speaking about motherhood to People Magazine, Perry said:

"It's just the best in the world. It's the game-changer. My heart is so full, finally."

Meanwhile, Bloom also recently spoke about his relationship with Perry with Today's Craig Melvin in September 2025:

"I'm great, man. I'm so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it. And we're great. We're going to be great. Nothing but love."

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also has a son, Flynn, with former Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr, to whom he was married from 2010 to 2013.