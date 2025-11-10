From Walmart to Aldi's: Thanksgiving Meal deals that US retailers are offering

From Walmart to Aldi: U.S. Retailers Offer Affordable Thanksgiving Meal Deals Amid Rising Food Costs (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

As Thanksgiving gets closer, big U.S. stores are trying to keep things affordable with meal bundles based on their store-brand products. Chains like Walmart, Target, and Aldi are changing their options to help people handle increasing grocery costs while still enjoying classic holiday meals.

The introduction of more branded items under the label of a holiday meal emphasizes a larger shift in the shopping habits of people.

Government reports show that food prices are 2.7 percent above the previous year.

Due to this reason, shops are attempting to satisfy the increasing interest of shoppers in saving money.

Stew Leonard Jr, the owner of Stew Leonard's grocery stores, said that people are willing to reduce their grocery expenditure.

This is driving most of them to store-brand substitutes.

"One of our most-asked questions in the store right now is 'How do I save money on my food'?" said Stew Leonard. "One of the things we recommend is definitely exploring private label."

Walmart’s new thanksgiving bundle

Walmart has introduced adjustments to its Thanksgiving meal package of 2025 that put more focus on its Great Value store brand.

This year, the number of store brand items included in the bundle is nine out of 15 compared to nine out of 21 last year.

Walmart has also replaced the turkey in the meal package with Butterball. Prices of the turkey are high, charging 96 cents per pound, compared to the previous year, which was 88 cents.

The revised meal deal will be under 40 dollars and will serve 10 individuals. In comparison, the package that was offered last year was priced approximately at $56 and served eight.

The quantity of the items in the bundle has been reduced from 29 to 22, yet such major items as corn and green beans continue to belong to the package.

Walmart has not provided greater information on the changes.

Aldi and Target highlight affordable options

Aldi has a new Thanksgiving meal for 10 people that has been lowered to $40. They have replaced Butterball turkey with the less expensive Jennie-O one, and now customers save approximately 30 cents per pound. Customers who continue to buy Butterball can get it at 97 cents per pound.

Aldi has also introduced minor modifications, such as stocking two packs of pie crusts and reducing the price of staple vegetables like carrots and onions.

Target now offers a Thanksgiving kit with seven items priced below $20 meant to serve four people.

The kit includes store-brand bread and frozen corn, swapping out name-brand options like Del Monte green beans and Campbell’s soup.

Target staff mentioned they adjust product choices each year, considering what shoppers prefer and what is in stock.

They also pointed out that a majority of people tend to shop for Thanksgiving supplies just days before the holiday.