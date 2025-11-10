What is Max B's relationship with French Montana? All about the Harlem rapper released from prison after 16 years

Max B reunites with French Montana as he is released from prison after nearly 16 years. (Image via Instagram/@maxb140, @frenchmontana)

Harlem rapper Max B, born Charly Wingate, who is a longtime friend to French Montana, was released from prison after nearly 16 years on Sunday, November 9. The celebratory day also coincided with Montana's 41st birthday.

Clips of French Montana and Max sharing a long, heartfelt embrace while being surrounded by friends and family made the rounds on social media. The No Stylist rapper also shared a clip on Instagram that captured the emotional reunion with his friend Max. He wrote:

"CANT MAKE THIS UP ! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY B DAY !"

French Montana added:

"WALKED IT DOWN ! NO MORE FREE YOU"

Max B and French Montana first met through a mutual connection in 2008 and collaborated the latter's second mixtape, Live From Africa. Max was featured on the track, Waavvy. The following year in February, the two pals dropped a joint mixtape, Coke Wave, followed by Coke Wave 2 in November.

In March 2017, while Max was still serving his sentence at East Jersey State Prison, French Montana visited his friend.

What did Max B do and why did he go to jail?

​

Shortly after rising to fame through his music in 2006, Max B was arrested in 2007 over a botched robbery that resulted in an individual's death. The alleged incident occurred in September 2006 in a New Jersey hotel.

Max's former girlfriend Gina Conway and his stepbrother Kelvin Leerdam reportedly attempted to rob a man named Allen Plowden. The two was keeping Plowden hostage in his hotel room when his business partner David Taylor was called in. Within minutes, David was shot dead.

Law officials caught Gina and Kelvin shortly after and got a third name, Charly Wingate, linked to the crime. Gina testified and claimed Wingate, aka, Max B, devised the robbery that led to David Taylor's death.

In 2009, Max was found guilty in manslaughter and armed robbery charges and was sentenced to 75 years behind the bars. However, in September 2016, Max's sentence was reduced to 20 years by Bergen County Judge James Guida after the rapper accepted a plea deal.

​

Max B walked into Metlife and The Jets won. 🤣🤷🏾‍♂️ Insanity. https://t.co/bgojpaa3nL pic.twitter.com/uSifONZkjj — Vada Fly (@Vada_Fly) November 9, 2025

Max B, who worked closely with Jim Jones in the mid 2000s and also co-wrote several tracks for the rapper, addressed his prison release last year. During a December 2024 conversation on The Joe Budden Podcast via a phone call, Max said:

"I'm feeling righteous man! I'm doing alright. This is almost over."

He had added:

"Wavy baby coming home real soon."

Max also expressed his eagerness to get back to music:

"I can't wait to get in the studio. There's a lot of artists out there, too many to name. I'm looking forward to working with the big names, the head honchos… But they gotta be A-list."

In October this year, Max B announced his post-release plans which would consist of a tour spanning over seven concert dates, starting from November 9. The final show is scheduled for December 13.