Did Max B get married in prison? Rapper proposes to his partner a day after prison release

Rapper Max B walked out of prison on November 9, after a period of 16 years. For the unversed, the rapper was serving a sentence after he was convicted of conspiracy charges pertaining to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and felony murder. According to AllHipHop, within 24 hours of his release, he proposed to his girlfriend on Monday.

The outlet further added that the rapper arranged a private dinner for his partner, where he popped the question. AllHipHop reported that the rapper had also married his girlfriend while he was still in prison. The proposal reportedly made it official in front of close ones.

Videos capturing the entire proposal could be found on social media. An Instagram user with the account handle @thisisbiggavel, which claims to be the official fan page of the rapper, shared a few clips from the event. Max B and his partner were surrounded by loved ones that included French Montana as well. The caption of one of the posts read,

"Married behind bars… but tonight, He finally put the diamond ring. On her finger 💎 The Wave is free. Love never folded 🌊💍."

The post garnered massive traction on the platform. More than 26K people liked the post as of now. Another clip captured French Montana congratulating Max following the proposal.

Why did Max B receive a sentence of imprisonment for so many years?

Known for the Million Dollar Baby and Public Domain series of mixtapes, Max B experienced a massive hit in his stardom and career back in the year 2009. The halt reportedly happened after he was sentenced to a prison time of 75 years. In September 2016, it was reported that the rapper accepted a plea deal where he got 20 years for aggravated manslaughter.

According to reports by northjersey.com, in 2016, the sentence was reduced by Superior Court Judge James J. Guida. Max B reacted to it and told the judge,

"I just want to thank you for the fair treatment, you know, looking into the situation to at least give me another opportunity to someday reunite with my children and my family."

At the time, Wiz Khalifa too reacted to this prominent step. Khalifa took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and celebrated the news. He wrote,

"Max B is coming home. Sentence got shortened. Looks like the Gang will be working wit the Wave."

Upon being released after more than a decade, Max B further received a hearty welcome from his friend French Montana. Meanwhile, the video of the two has been making rounds on social media platforms. Montana posted a clip with a caption that read,

"CAN'T MAKE THIS UP! MY BROTHER REALLY COME HOME ON MY B DAY! HAMDULILLAH! WALKED IT DOWN! NO MORE FREE YOU!"

Many users commented their reactions to this reunion and seemed emotional as well. Montana shared another clip in which he teased the Coke Wave series' return.

According to reports by northjersey.com, many fans have been using slogans like "Free Max B" to get the rapper released from the prison.